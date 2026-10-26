Ghana: Vice President Hails Black Maidens' Progression

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has praised Ghana's Black Maidens for securing qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco following their impressive 2-0 victory over Canada.

In a post shared on social media, the Vice President expressed satisfaction with the team's progress, highlighting the confidence, determination and resilience demonstrated by the players throughout the group stage.

She noted that the Black Maidens' performances were a testament to the growing potential of women's football in Ghana, describing their victory over Canada as a significant achievement in their World Cup campaign.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the players to maintain their focus, unity and belief as they prepare for the knockout stage, urging them to seize the opportunity to showcase their abilities on the global stage.

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"Every stage offers a new opportunity to show the world what they can achieve," she stated.

She also extended her congratulations to the players, the technical team and everyone whose contributions had helped the team reach the knockout phase.