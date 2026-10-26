Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Invites Opposition to National Talks On Federal Elections

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has invited opposition parties and other political stakeholders to attend national consultations in Mogadishu from November 14 to 18, 2026, to discuss the country's federal electoral process.

A statement issued by the Somali presidency said the president had formally invited the Nabad iyo Nolol Party, the Somali Future Council, the National Unity Forum and the Civil Society Coalition to participate in the talks.

The proposed consultations come amid ongoing political disagreements between the federal government and opposition figures, particularly over the electoral system and the need to reach an inclusive political agreement on the country's future elections.

The dispute has raised questions about how Somalia can establish a mutually agreed electoral framework as political actors seek consensus on the way forward.

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In an address to the Somali people on Sunday night, Hassan Sheikh said the door to dialogue remained open to all political stakeholders and called for disagreements to be resolved through negotiations, mutual understanding and compromise in the national interest.

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to implementing a one-person, one-vote electoral system, describing it as an important step towards rebuilding Somalia's democratic system.

His administration has presented direct elections as a key part of its efforts to strengthen democratic governance and expand public participation in political decision-making.

However, the electoral process remains a source of disagreement between the government and opposition groups, which have called for political consensus on the arrangements governing the country's elections.

The November meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the government and invited political groups to discuss their differences and explore possible areas of agreement.

It remains unclear whether all the invited groups will attend or what positions they will take on the proposed consultations.

The success of the talks could depend on whether the participating sides can agree on the agenda, the electoral framework and the political guarantees needed to build confidence in the process.

The presidency has not indicated whether a formal agreement is expected to emerge from the consultations.

For now, the invitation represents a new opportunity for dialogue as Somalia continues to grapple with disagreements over its electoral future.