Ghana: Black Maidens to Face Argentina in U-17 WWC Round of 16

Ghana's U-17 women's team, the Black Maidens, will face Argentina in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco after a 2-0 victory over Canada secured them second place in Group C.

Goals from substitutes, Linda Achiaa and Christiana Ashiaku, were all coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's side needed to seal qualification.

After a highly exciting and action-packed first half that saw Ghana come close to scoring, coach Nana Adarkwa made three substitutions. Priscilla Mensah replaced Cynthia Obinsrewuo, Christiana Ashiaku came on for Sekinatu Amadu, while Achiaa replaced Jessica Appiah Asamoah in the 51st and 64th minutes, respectively.

The introductions changed the face of the game, as substitute Achiaa set Ghana on the path to victory with the opening goal.

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She received a pass from fellow substitute, Priscilla Mensah, and slotted the ball home with her first touch, just 35 seconds after coming on.

Dominating the second half, Ghana needed another goal to avoid any last-minute drama in the group standings, which could have left them waiting to see whether they would qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Five minutes into added time, the insurance goal arrived as substitute Benedicta Danso raced down the right flank and fed Ashiaku, who curled a well-placed first-time effort over goalkeeper Megan Lemieux to send Ghana through safely.

The Black Maidens thus finish second in the group with four points from three matches, having lost 3-0 to Norway, drawn 3-3 with Brazil and beaten Canada 2-0.

They will now face the South American side, who advanced from Group A with six points, on Wednesday, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Meanwhile, Nana Adarkwa has expressed pride in his team's qualification, noting that the tactical changes played a key role in the performance.

"Our changes and tactical approach made the difference. We are happy to still be here. Going forward, I know it is going to be very difficult, but we will work hard to achieve our goal and make Africa proud," he said.