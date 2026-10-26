Tanzania: Trade Finance Holds Key to Tz Export Growth

TANZANIA has natural resources, business talent and entrepreneurial spirit to strengthen its role in regional and global trade. It boasts commodities with strong international market potential, including coffee from the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mbeya region; cashews from Mtwara; cotton from the western regions; fish from Lake Victoria and the Indian Ocean; and minerals such as gold, graphite and tanzanite.

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Yet having products that international markets want is only part of the equation. Businesses also need money to buy raw materials, pay farmers and suppliers, process and package goods, transport shipments and meet operating costs while waiting for overseas buyers to pay.

This is where trade finance becomes critical. By bridging the gap between expenditure and payment, it can help Tanzanian businesses fulfil larger orders, reach new markets and capture more value from the country's exports. Trade finance comprises financial products and services that support domestic and cross-border transactions.

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These include import and export loans, working-capital facilities, purchaseorder financing, invoice discounting, letters of credit, bank guarantees, warehouse-receipt financing, supply-chain finance and export credit insurance.

Consider a coffee exporter in Moshi that secures an order from a European buyer but lacks the funds to purchase beans from farmers, process and package them and transport the consignment to the port. Similarly, a cashew processor in Mtwara may need substantial working capital to buy raw nuts during the harvest season, long before receiving payment from an international customer.

The benefits of trade finance extend beyond individual companies. Access to affordable credit enables exporters to take on larger orders, buy more produce from farmers and miners, improve product quality and packaging and meet international delivery deadlines. This can increase export earnings, generate foreign exchange, create employment and integrate small businesses into regional and global value chains.

Trade finance also helps mitigate risks in international transactions. For example, a Tanzanian exporter may know little about a foreign buyer's financial stability, while an overseas buyer may be uncertain whether the supplier can meet its commitments. Tools such as letters of credit, guarantees and export insurance help protect both parties against non-payment, non-delivery and other commercial risks.

Many Tanzanian businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, still struggle to access trade finance despite its importance. They often face hurdles such as high interest rates, a lack of collateral, poor financial documentation and limited operational history, which hinder their eligibility for loans.

Additionally, they might encounter exchange-rate fluctuations, volatile commodity prices, complex export processes, port delays and elevated transport costs. Traditional lending practices, which often rely on land and buildings as collateral, can disadvantage businesses with secured orders, valuable inventory, or loyal customers but limited property ownership.

As a result, a cashew trader in Mtwara, a coffee exporter in Mbeya, or a mineral supplier in Geita might be unable to expand even with promising commercial prospects. Financial institutions can address this challenge by creating financing options tailored to the trade cycle and the value of the underlying transaction.

A confirmed purchase order, export contract, or letter of credit from a reputable buyer can serve as a solid foundation for financing. This funding allows a business to buy inputs, manufacture goods, compile export documents and ship the order prior to actual payment. Pre-export finance is especially useful before shipment, funding procurement, production, processing and transportation. Conversely, post-export finance helps exporters maintain cash flow after shipping while awaiting payment over 30, 60, 90 days, or more.

Additionally, export invoices and bills of exchange can be discounted to offer immediate working capital. Agricultural commodities offer significant potential for enhancing trade finance. In regions like Shinyanga, Simiyu and Geita, financing can help cover payments to farmers, support aggregation, ginning, storage and transportation.

It can also encourage investment in textiles and downstream industries, reducing dependence on exporting raw cotton. In Mtwara and Lindi, structured commodity finance and warehousereceipt financing can enable cashew businesses to buy nuts at harvest and store them securely until processing or export.

This strategy could reduce the pressure for farmers to sell at low prices and encourage more investment in local cashew processing. Coffee exporters in Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Mbeya and Songwe can use trade finance to buy coffee, cover grading and processing costs, secure certifications, improve packaging and ship finished products.

This financing can also support activities like roasting, branding and marketing, helping Tanzanian businesses generate higher returns from speciality and packaged coffee rather than primarily exporting raw beans. Mineral-producing regions can benefit in similar ways.

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Licensed traders and processors in Geita and Shinyanga may require working capital to purchase and process gold. Businesses involved in graphite production in southern Tanzania and tanzanite trading in Manyara may need financing for testing, secure storage, cutting, polishing, packaging and transportation.

This financing requires robust compliance and risk management systems. Mineral companies should demonstrate legitimate sourcing, provide assay and valuation reports, ensure secure transportation, obtain insurance and prove that all relevant taxes, royalties and fees are paid.

These precautions are especially crucial in the tanzanite industry, which is vulnerable to fraud, smuggling and illegal trade. The Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX) links buyers and sellers of commodities such as sesame, cashew nuts, green grams, chickpeas and pigeon peas, enhancing financial institutions' confidence in market access. This facilitates easier access to structured trade finance for businesses.

However, currently, not all commodities are traded on TMX. To expand market and financing options, it is essential to broaden the list of traded commodities to include items like minerals, increasing access to formal markets.

Trade finance can further add value by backing infrastructure projects. Loans, leasing options and project funding help establish facilities such as cashew-processing plants, cotton ginneries, coffee-processing units, mineral-cutting workshops, laboratories, warehouses and advanced packaging centres.

These investments create jobs and increase the value of Tanzania's exports. Inventory financing is a critical method that lets businesses obtain loans against eligible goods stored in insured, approved and well-maintained warehouses. This approach is especially important for commodities such as cotton, cashews, coffee and minerals awaiting processing or shipment. To reduce lender risk, strategies such as using warehouse receipts, conducting independent inspections, maintaining strict stock controls and ensuring insurance coverage are essential.

Exporters must also manage risks associated with foreign exchange and commodity price changes. For instance, a company might receive payments in US dollars but need to pay employees, suppliers and transport providers in Tanzanian shillings. Banks assist by providing foreign-currency accounts, forward contracts, hedging strategies and repayment plans linked to export earnings.

These options help protect businesses from sudden exchange rate shifts. Access to finance is strongly linked to business formalisation and adherence to regulations. Exporters need valid licenses, tax documentation, customs papers, certificates of origin, quality and phytosanitary certificates, insurance details and transport records. Mineral firms must also keep assay reports, valuation data and traceable supply-chain information. Financial institutions can help clients understand and organise these requirements.

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The government plays a key role in establishing a trade-friendly environment. Upgrading infrastructure such as roads, ports, electricity, storage facilities and digital systems would reduce transportation costs. Additionally, streamlining regulations, enhancing standards institutions and digitising customs processes would help businesses meet international standards more easily. Banks and development-finance institutions should create tailored products to meet the unique needs of various industries.

For example, a coffee exporter, cashew processor, textile manufacturer and mineral trader each require different financing solutions. Additionally, credit-guarantee schemes could encourage lending to financially sound small businesses that lack sufficient collateral, provided they have credible business plans and access to reliable markets.

Business associations, insurance companies, logistics providers, universities and technology firms can support Tanzanian businesses through training, market intelligence, risk-management solutions, research and digital trade platforms. Better coordination among these stakeholders would boost Tanzanian businesses' competitiveness and visibility in international markets.

Trade finance is more than a banking service; it serves as a crucial link connecting Tanzania's productive sectors to international markets. It enables businesses to purchase, process, store, transport and export goods efficiently while managing the gap between delivery and payment.

With adequate funding, transparent supply chains, strong compliance systems, insurance and increased investment in local processing, Tanzanian businesses can expand exports of coffee, cashews, cotton, fish, gold, graphite, tanzanite and other commodities. This can create more jobs, strengthen local industries, increase foreign exchange earnings, and improve Tanzania's competitiveness in regional and global markets.