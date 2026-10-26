Zimbabwe: Westprop Unveils Retirement Resort Apartments

WestProp Holdings is targeting Zimbabwe's retirement market with the introduction of lifestyle retirement resort apartments at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, offering a model that combines healthcare, leisure and community living.

The apartments are designed to provide retirees with access to assisted healthcare, fitness facilities, leisure amenities, a clubhouse and shopping, alongside the comfort, convenience and financial security associated with retirement living.

WestProp describes the development as the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, seeking to move beyond conventional retirement housing towards a community centred on dignity, wellness and modern convenience.

Unlike traditional homes where essential services and social amenities may not be readily accessible, The Hills is designed to bring key services and recreational facilities within reach of residents.

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WestProp Holdings chief executive Ken Sharpe said the concept would give older people an opportunity to enjoy their retirement in a safe environment while prioritising their health and wellbeing.

"Creating a retirement home gives the elderly an opportunity to meet like-minded people in a safe environment where their health and wellbeing are the primary concern," Sharpe said.

The model comes amid changing family structures, with migration in search of better opportunities affecting traditional arrangements in which children and relatives cared for elderly family members.

WestProp says the changes have left some senior citizens isolated in their homes, without adequate companionship or support. The Hills Retirement Resort Apartments were conceived to address this gap by creating a community where retirees can access amenities while maintaining social connections.

Sharpe said the development would also allow retirees to generate income from their existing homes while living in a purpose-designed community.

"This retirement model is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. At The Hills, seniors can live in communities designed for their wellbeing, while their existing homes generate income. Retirement should be a season of freedom, not limitation," he said.

WestProp says the initiative is intended to reshape perceptions of retirement in Zimbabwe by combining community-driven living with modern amenities and a focus on residents' wellbeing.