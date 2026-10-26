Sudan: Al-Burhan Sends Written Message to Sultan of Oman

MUSCAT — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a written message to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, concerning the fraternal relations between the two countries and the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

The message was delivered by Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and envoy of the TSC President, to Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi, Minister of the Royal Court, during a meeting in Muscat.

The meeting was attended by Issam Awad Mutawalli, Sudan's Ambassador to Oman; Awad Mohamed Ahmed Abu Zeid, Deputy Director of the General Intelligence Service; and Ambassador Abdel-Azim Al-Karouri, Director-General of Arab and Asian Affairs.

The message comes within the framework of continued communication and consultation between the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, reflecting Sudan's commitment to strengthening its fraternal ties with Oman and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and efforts to achieve national consensus in a manner that preserves Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and enhances its security and stability.