Sudan: Justice Minister, Investment Authority Secretary-General Discuss Legal Framework for Investment

KHARTOUM — Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Dirif on Sunday received Ahlam Madani Sabil, Secretary-General of the National Investment Authority, at his office for a briefing on the latest draft of the Investment Act and the authority's organizational structure.

Ahlam stressed the need to strengthen coordination between the authority and the Ministry of Justice and discuss ways to develop a legal environment conducive to investment.

During the meeting, Mahdi gave a detailed presentation on the draft law and called for its review and refinement to address potential legal gaps, particularly overlapping jurisdictions with state-level laws, as well as the need to provide investors with stronger guarantees.

She emphasized that the reconstruction and rebuilding phase requires a more flexible, robust, and competitive investment law at both regional and international levels.

"We count on the Ministry of Justice as a key partner in creating a favorable investment climate, because there can be no investment without legal security," she said.

The Secretary-General of the National Investment Authority also commended the Ministry of Justice for its efforts in assisting the authority to develop a flexible investment act that meets investors' aspirations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working on drafting a new investment act that fulfills the state's ambitions to attract investment.