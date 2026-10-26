Sudan: Justice Minister, Investment Authority Secretary-General Discuss Legal Framework for Investment

26 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM — Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Dirif on Sunday received Ahlam Madani Sabil, Secretary-General of the National Investment Authority, at his office for a briefing on the latest draft of the Investment Act and the authority's organizational structure.

Ahlam stressed the need to strengthen coordination between the authority and the Ministry of Justice and discuss ways to develop a legal environment conducive to investment.

During the meeting, Mahdi gave a detailed presentation on the draft law and called for its review and refinement to address potential legal gaps, particularly overlapping jurisdictions with state-level laws, as well as the need to provide investors with stronger guarantees.

She emphasized that the reconstruction and rebuilding phase requires a more flexible, robust, and competitive investment law at both regional and international levels.

"We count on the Ministry of Justice as a key partner in creating a favorable investment climate, because there can be no investment without legal security," she said.

The Secretary-General of the National Investment Authority also commended the Ministry of Justice for its efforts in assisting the authority to develop a flexible investment act that meets investors' aspirations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working on drafting a new investment act that fulfills the state's ambitions to attract investment.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.