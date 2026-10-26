Liberia: Cabinet Reshuffle Looms?

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has raised the prospect of another Cabinet shake-up, warning that underperforming officials could be reassigned or replaced as his administration intensifies efforts to deliver measurable results for the Liberian people.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Friday, October 23, 2026, Boakai challenged ministers to prioritize competence, accountability and effective service delivery over personal relationships and the prestige associated with public office.

"It's not a matter of prestige. It's a matter of service, and service in government, everywhere is service," the President declared.

Although he announced no immediate personnel changes, his remarks suggest that further adjustments within the administration remain possible, particularly where officials are failing to meet expectations.

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"Sometimes, at some point in time, you will feel that maybe you can take another assignment to see if somebody else can come," Boakai said. "It's not that we believe that you are not competent or so forth, but there are some jobs that people are better fitted into and they can perform better."

The President was particularly blunt about ministers retaining ineffective deputies, assistants and other personnel because of personal connections.

"It's not a friendship club. It's not a family club. Make people work," he warned.

"If they don't work, sometimes we have to replace them."

Boakai's warning comes as his administration approaches the end of its third year, a politically consequential period in which the government faces increasing pressure to demonstrate progress on its development commitments.

His comments have renewed questions about whether another round of ministerial changes could be forthcoming.

The President's emphasis on reassignment suggests that any adjustments may involve transferring officials to positions better suited to their abilities, rather than outright dismissal. However, his warning about replacement also indicates that continued service in government may increasingly depend on performance.

The administration has previously made changes to senior government positions, including adjustments affecting the Ministries of National Defense and Commerce and Industry in September 2026.

While those changes establish a precedent for further personnel adjustments, Boakai's latest remarks do not confirm that another reshuffle has been scheduled.

Nevertheless, the warning carries political significance. It challenges the perception that government appointments provide guaranteed tenure and places ministers on notice that their effectiveness, including the performance of their subordinates, could influence their continued service.

The larger question is whether the administration will institutionalize performance-based evaluations or rely primarily on presidential discretion when making personnel decisions.

A reshuffle could inject fresh leadership into struggling institutions, but replacing officials without addressing structural weaknesses, inadequate resources and poor coordination may produce limited improvements.

Beyond personnel changes, Boakai expressed frustration over weak reporting and monitoring across government institutions, warning that accomplishments cannot be properly assessed without reliable information.

"Sometimes we do it, but we neglect reporting. And if we don't report what we do, then people don't know what you're doing," he said.

"Because if we don't know what you're doing, we don't know how to grade it."

The President disclosed discussions with Mark Mulbah, head of the Presidential Delivery Unit, concerning improved performance reporting and the monitoring of government programs.

His comments suggest a stronger emphasis on evaluating ministries against documented achievements rather than announcements, activities or expenditures alone.

Earlier, Director of the Cabinet Nathaniel Kwabo said the administration was strengthening reporting and monitoring mechanisms to improve decision-making and identify implementation gaps.

"Reporting improves decision making," Kwabo said, disclosing plans for a consolidated reporting system and a citizen feedback mechanism to assess public services.

These initiatives could provide a more objective basis for assessing ministerial performance. However, their effectiveness will depend on reliable data, measurable targets and the government's willingness to act on unfavorable findings.

Boakai also challenged ministers to ensure that publicly funded projects meet acceptable standards, warning that poor-quality work undermines confidence in government.

"You're giving it to the Liberians. They deserve the best. You should not compromise on quality," he said.

Citing renovation work at a university and the production of furniture for public use, the President emphasized that government investments must reflect quality and value for money.

"That's our university. Our country. It reflects on us," he stated.

He also warned against treating the delivery of government equipment as an achievement when the equipment is not being used effectively.

"The machines are here. They've been delivered," Boakai said. "But those machines they mean nothing if we don't use them effectively and benefit the people."

The remarks underscore a central challenge confronting the administration: translating government spending, infrastructure investments and development partnerships into services that improve citizens' lives.

Boakai specifically highlighted education and healthcare, particularly in underserved communities, while acknowledging that Liberia's longstanding development challenges cannot be resolved overnight.

He also referenced opportunities arising from recent international engagements, including discussions about manufacturing approximately 2,000 computers for Liberian schools, Google's offer of 125 computers expected by March 2027 and additional prospective health-sector support.

Such commitments, however, will ultimately be judged by their implementation and the benefits delivered to intended recipients.

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The Cabinet meeting also considered measures to accelerate government delivery, strengthen implementation of Cabinet decisions, improve legislative tracking and reorganize Cabinet standing committees.

An interim jobs strategy and a proposed mobile identification registration system were among the other matters on the agenda.

Taken together, the discussions indicate an administration seeking to strengthen coordination and performance monitoring as it moves deeper into its term.

Yet the President's warning raises an equally important governance question: whether accountability will apply consistently to all officials, including politically influential appointees.

Boakai's rejection of friendship and family considerations in government management is a direct challenge to patronage practices that can undermine institutional performance.

For the warning to carry lasting credibility, personnel decisions must be guided by clear expectations, documented performance and transparent standards rather than political convenience.

A Cabinet reshuffle may provide an opportunity to correct weaknesses, but it is not a substitute for stronger institutions, effective supervision and sustained implementation.

For now, no new reshuffle has been announced. What is clear is that the President has publicly placed his officials on notice.

Whether Boakai follows his warning with significant personnel changes--or uses it to compel better performance from his existing team--will be an important test of his administration's commitment to accountability and results.