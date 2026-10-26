Namibia: Petroleum Bill Amendments Progress to Committee Stage

The Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Amendment Bill, 2025, has reached the committee stage after passing in the National Assembly last week.

The bill will amend the original Petroleum Act, 1991.

The Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy, Modestus Amutse, told New Era that the National Assembly had concluded the first reading of the bill.

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"The bill will now go through the second reading from the house committee, specifically through its clauses, and this is where members can contribute to clauses of the bill," he said.

"After it is finalised, the National Assembly will review questions and comments. Then they will report back before the president signs it off."

The first reading of the bill deals with upstream petroleum and is based on a specific element that transfers the power over oil and gas from the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy to the Upstream Petroleum Unit (UPU) in the Office of the President.

The upstream oil and gas sector covers the first stage of the petroleum value chain. It focuses on finding and recovering raw hydrocarbons from underground or underwater reservoirs.

Opposition parties in the National Assembly express concern that the amendments to the bill could centralise control of the petroleum sector in the Office of the President.

Earlier in the year, Independent Patriots for Change Member of Parliament Michael Mulungu argued that the bill would make the president the sole operator of the oil and gas industry.

The leader of Affirmative Repositioning, Job Amupanda, also argued that when parliamentarians have questions about the oil and gas industry, they would not be able to address the president, as they usually pose them to the Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy.

The UPU would be obliged to report to Parliament on its operations twice a year.

Amutse stated that parliament is still in the process of amending the whole bill, and that this also involves amending aspects of downstream petroleum.

The minister said that he is hopeful that the process will conclude before the end of the year.

The downstream oil and gas sector covers the final stages of the hydrocarbon supply chain. It focuses on refining crude oil and processing raw natural gas into finished, consumer-ready products before their distribution and retail marketing.

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