Namibia Seeks Jobs, Investment From Russia Ties

Moscow — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will seek investment, job creation and technology transfer when she attends the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow this week, as Namibia looks to turn its longstanding political relationship with Russia into tangible economic benefits.

The summit, scheduled for 28 and 29 October, comes as the two countries work to expand cooperation in mining, energy, agriculture, education and technology.

The Presidency said Namibia would seek practical partnerships with Russia to create jobs, industrialise, transfer technology and diversify the economy.

It would also promote mineral beneficiation, processing minerals locally rather than exporting them mainly as raw materials. Cooperation should support national priorities and benefit local businesses and workers.

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"The Summit provides a high-level platform for strengthening relations between Russia and African countries, promoting mutually beneficial partnerships and addressing shared challenges," the statement said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to join African leaders, business representatives and experts at the summit, themed "For Peace, Security and Development".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, the African Union's current chairperson, are expected to co-chair the plenary session.

Topics include trade, investment, food security, energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In focus

Mining and energy are expected to feature prominently in Namibia's engagement with Russia, as the countries discuss mineral resources and nuclear energy.

In January 2026, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, met with Russian officials in Moscow to discuss expanding cooperation, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Talks covered a framework intergovernmental agreement and possible joint work on uranium deposits, but the agreement remained under discussion.

Reports say Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has also expressed interest in Namibia's Wings uranium project. Cooperation could benefit mining and related industries, depending on the projects, agreed terms and local participation.

Agreements

The Moscow summit follows the 11th session of the Namibia-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in Windhoek from 15 to 16 March 2026.

The commission reviewed cooperation in trade, investment, mining, energy, agriculture, transport, education, science and technology. Its joint communiqué urged businesses to pursue joint ventures, technology transfer and value-added projects, while stressing the need to finalise outstanding agreements and turn commitments into action.

Ashipala-Musavyi said several draft agreements were ready for signing, including one on customs cooperation and mutual administrative assistance. She also reported progress on cooperation in geology and subsoil management, though several legal instruments remained outstanding.

The minister urged relevant stakeholders to speed up finalising the outstanding agreements.

The two countries have signed agreements in other areas. In 2023, Namibia's National Council and Russia's Federal Council signed a parliamentary cooperation agreement to foster interaction between legislators and staff. It provides a framework for closer parliamentary ties, complementing government cooperation.

Distinguishing signed agreements from ongoing negotiations matters as Namibia expands its partnership with Russia. The Moscow summit offers another chance to advance talks, but economic gains depend on commitments becoming projects, investment and jobs.

Agriculture

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Beyond mining and energy, Namibia seeks cooperation in agriculture, food security, education and skills development.

The Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, held alongside the summit, will discuss trade, technology, agriculture, healthcare, education and more.

The Presidency said the government would pursue partnerships supporting industrialisation and economic diversification while protecting Namibia's interests. Namibia and Russia established diplomatic relations on 21 March 1990, the day Namibia gained independence. Their ties partly reflect the former Soviet Union's support during Namibia's liberation struggle.

Since independence, the two countries have maintained cooperation in several areas, including mining, education, science and technology, agriculture, healthcare and defence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is scheduled to depart Namibia today and return on Friday, 30 October 2026.