Ghana: Illegal Miners Dig Under Gas Pipelines · Ghana Gas Warns of Threat to Power Supply

Illegal miners are digging beneath pipelines operated by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas), particularly in the Western and Ashanti regions, exposing the infrastructure to potential damage and threatening the country's energy supply.

The General Manager in charge of Engineering and Maintenance at Ghana Gas, Mr Maxwell Kwame Kelly, has warned that the activities of illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers, pose a serious safety risk and could disrupt electricity generation if urgent action is not taken.

"Galamsey is not only damaging our environment, it is threatening energy production as well.

"Galamseyers are increasingly encroaching on our pipelines, and this infrastructure, when damaged, can take months to restore, with implications for even electricity generation across the country," he said. Read More.

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