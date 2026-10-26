Ghana: Illegal Miners Dig Under Gas Pipelines · Ghana Gas Warns of Threat to Power Supply

26 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By ABIGAIL ANNOH

Illegal miners are digging beneath pipelines operated by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas), particularly in the Western and Ashanti regions, exposing the infrastructure to potential damage and threatening the country's energy supply.

The General Manager in charge of Engineering and Maintenance at Ghana Gas, Mr Maxwell Kwame Kelly, has warned that the activities of illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers, pose a serious safety risk and could disrupt electricity generation if urgent action is not taken.

"Galamsey is not only damaging our environment, it is threatening energy production as well.

"Galamseyers are increasingly encroaching on our pipelines, and this infrastructure, when damaged, can take months to restore, with implications for even electricity generation across the country," he said. Read More.

Related Articles

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.