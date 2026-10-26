Congo-Kinshasa: Ebola - UN Officials Condemn Killing of Nurse in DR Congo

A health worker carries a stretcher into an Ebola treatment centre in the DR Congo.

The UN's Ebola coordinator and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) have deplored the killing of a nurse working to halt the spread of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The nurse was killed by protesters in Bafwasende, a rural town in Tshopo province, on Saturday while responding to an Ebola alert.

A health worker was also severely injured in the attack and remains in hospital.

Call for probe

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Julien Harneis, UN Senior Ebola Response Coordinator, issued a statement extending condolences to the nurse's family and colleagues.

"I strongly condemn this attack and call for a thorough investigation," he said. "I urge communities to protect health workers and allow them to carry out their work safely".

The WHO Executive Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his condolences in a post on social media. He also wished a swift and full recovery to the injured health worker.

"Everyone working to protect communities from this deadly disease must be able to work in dignity and safety," he wrote on X. "Healthcare must always be protected."

Historic outbreak

The deadly incident occurred amid ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus for which there currently is no approved vaccine.

More than 9,760 cases and some 4,727 deaths have been recorded in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on 15 May, according to recent WHO figures.

The outbreak is the deadliest in the country's history. It was first reported in the volatile eastern region and has now reached eight provinces: Bas-Uélé, Haut-Uélé, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Sud Ubangi, Tshopo and Nord-Ubangi.

Uganda also confronted a smaller Ebola outbreak which was declared defeated in August, while France, Kenya and Nigeria have reported cases.

'Remarkable achievement' in Nigeria

Nigeria confirmed its first case last week - a woman who had travelled from Uganda.

She and a contact, who is her husband, were medically evacuated to Switzerland on Monday morning, WHO said, explaining that both are Swiss citizens and that the patient is clinically stable.

"The Nigerian medical team successfully managed her through the acute phase of the illness and stabilized her condition," the WHO regional director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, wrote on X.

'Vigilance remains critical'

He congratulated the Nigerian Government, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders and all those involved in the response.

"This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to what Africa can accomplish when we work together," he said.

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Dr. Janabi noted that the evacuation means Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases, "however, vigilance remains critical".

Nigeria will continue to monitor 52 contacts, he said, while Switzerland will assume responsibility for the patient's continued care and follow-up of her husband.