Namibian Artists Rally Behind Cuba Through Art

In A display of solidarity, local artists from across the country have come together to support the people of Cuba through a major solidarity exhibition opening in Windhoek today.

The 'Art for Cuba' exhibition, hosted at the Bellhaus Atelier & Galerie on Bell Street, brings together over 30 Namibian artists who have donated more than 90 individual artworks to raise funds for critical aid in Cuba.

Proceeds from the artwork sales will directly fund essential medical supplies and solar-power kits for rural health centres in Cuba, where ongoing electricity shortages have forced medical staff to work under difficult conditions.

The solidarity drive reflects deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations.

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Cuba played a crucial role in supporting Namibia's liberation struggle and provided education and training to thousands of Namibians, particularly on the Isle of Youth, many of whom returned home as qualified doctors and healthcare professionals.

Bellhaus Atelier & Galerie director Marcii Magson described the response from the local artistic community as overwhelming.

"When we sent out the call for Art for Cuba, we hoped for maybe 20 artworks. As it stands, we have 30 artists and more than 90 works, and the art is still walking through the door," Magson says.

The exhibition features a wide selection of mediums and genres, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, stone, steel, textiles, ink, and ceramics. Established legends of the Namibian art scene are exhibiting alongside first-time exhibitors.

"When Namibia needed friends, Cuba came. Now it is our turn," Magson adds. "Every work collected helps fund medical supplies and solar kits so a clinic can switch on a light and keep caring for people."

The initiative supports the broader national campaign, Namibians in Solidarity with the People of Cuba.

The exhibition officially opens tonight at 18h00 at 18 Bell Street, Windhoek. Entry is free to the general public.