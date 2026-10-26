Namibia: Stadio Wins Bank of Namibia Debate Title

26 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Stadio Higher Education defeated defending champion University of Namibia (Unam) to capture the title at the sixth Bank of Namibia Tertiary Institutions Debating Challenge.

The competition, which concluded on 16 October, saw six institutions compete for top honors, including Unam, Stadio, the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the International University of Management, Triumphant College and Lingua International Training College.

This year's edition focused on financial technology and inclusion, with debaters unpacking the theme, 'Instant Payments and the Future of Financial Inclusion in Namibia'.

The semi-final round took place on 15 October, where debaters demonstrated critical thinking and an in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing Namibia's evolving financial sector.

Stadio's victory capped off an impressive debut in the annual tournament, overcoming established contenders across the fiercely contested rounds.

Organisers commended all participating institutions for their performances and high level of debate throughout the competition.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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