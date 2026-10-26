South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Brazilian President On Re-Election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, extended his warm congratulations and well wishes to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election for a historic fourth term.

In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa described President Lula's re-election as a victory that extends beyond Brazil, highlighting its significance for the Global South and progressive forces around the world.

"On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, President Lula and the people of Brazil. This victory will echo beyond the shores of Brazil. It is a victory for the global south and progressive forces throughout the world.

"We affirm our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries and working closely together in all multilateral fora to forge a just and better world order underpinned by solidarity and adherence to international law," the President said.

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South Africa and Brazil maintain close bilateral and strategic relations founded on South-South cooperation, multilateralism and shared leadership in international forums, including BRICS, the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Dialogue Forum, the Group of 77 and China (G77+China) and the Group of 20 (G20).

In March 2026, President Ramaphosa undertook a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of President Lula, a visit that further strengthened the existing trade and political relations between the two countries.

READ | President Ramaphosa reaffirms strong SA-Brazil partnership during State Visit

The re-election comes as the two countries continue to cooperate on shared priorities, including multilateralism, international solidarity and efforts to advance a more just international order.