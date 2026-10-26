Tunisia Reaffirms Commitment to Comprehensive Political Solution to Libyan Crisis

Tunis — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti took part in the meeting of the Tripartite Consultation Mechanism on Libya, held Sunday in Algiers, alongside Algeria's Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf, and Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.

The FM highlighted, on this occasion, the importance of the Tripartite Consultation Mechanism as a practical framework for coordination, consultation and the exchange of views among Libya's neighbouring countries on the latest developments in the Libyan crisis.

Nafti also highlighted its role in harmonising their visions and positions on ways to support the brotherly Libyan people in overcoming the current difficulties, thereby strengthening the foundations of security, stability and development in Libya and the region, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

In this respect, the three FMs welcomed the alignment of their countries' positions regarding the situation in Libya and reaffirmed commitment to respecting its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also renewed support for the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and their commitment to supporting United Nations efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue among the Libyan parties and creating the conditions necessary to achieve tangible progress in the political process, leading to a comprehensive and lasting settlement in brotherly Libya.