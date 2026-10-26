South Africa: Ready to Vote? Know What to Expect On Election Day

South Africans will head to the polls on 4 November 2026 to elect local government representatives in the Local Government Elections.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), special voting will take place on 2 and 3 November 2026 from 8am to 5pm.

On Election Day, voting stations will open from 7 am to 9pm.

Prior to Election Day, voters can check that their voter registration details are correct and confirm their voting station. According to the IEC website, for municipal elections, voters must vote at the voting station where they are registered.

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Voters can check their details through the IEC website at www.elections.org.za, SMS their 13-digit ID number to 32810, or send "Hi" to the IEC WhatsApp number 060 088 0000.

Voters are reminded to take an acceptable identity document: a smart ID card, green barcoded ID book or valid temporary identity certificate.

The Electoral Commission cautioned South Africans not to bring driver's licenses, passports, student cards or photocopies of ID documents, as these are not accepted for voting purposes.

What happens at the voting station?

Upon arrival at a voting station, an election official will verify your identity and registration details. Your name will then be checked against the voters' roll.

Your thumbnail will be marked with indelible ink to prevent double voting. You will then receive your ballot papers.

Know your ballot papers

The number of ballot papers you receive depends on the municipality where you are registered.

If you are registered in a metropolitan municipality, you will receive two ballot papers.

These are:

- A ward ballot to choose a ward councillor.

- A proportional representation (PR) ballot to choose a political party for representation in the metropolitan council.

If you are registered in a local municipality, you will receive three ballot papers:

- A ward ballot to choose a ward councillor.

- A PR ballot to elect a political party for the local municipal council.

- A district PR ballot to elect a political party for representation on the district municipal council.

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Take the time to understand each ballot before making your choice.

How to cast your vote:

- Take your ballot papers into the voting booth and vote in private.

- Make one clear X (cross) inside the box next to your chosen candidate or political party on each ballot paper.

- Do not write your name, sign the ballot or make unnecessary marks, as this could make your ballot invalid.

- If you make a mistake, do not place the ballot in the ballot box. Return it to the Presiding Officer and ask for assistance.

- After voting, fold your ballot papers to keep your choice private and place them in the ballot box as directed by election officials.

*This article first appeared in Vukuzenzele