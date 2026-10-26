Nigeria: Ikoyi Club Clinch Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Title As Organisers Praise Sponsors

Ikoyi Club 1938 have emerged champions of the Breast Cancer Awareness Ladies Inter-Club Tennis Tournament after defeating Lagos Country Club in the final, with organisers commending sponsors for supporting the competition.

The tournament, held at the weekend, brought together four clubs to promote awareness of breast cancer, with particular emphasis on early detection and treatment.

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis Section, Victor Onyenkpa, described the competition as a success, saying it provided an opportunity to use sport to raise awareness of the disease.

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we at Ikoyi Club decided to stage a tennis tournament with three other clubs to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, especially early detection," Onyenkpa said.

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He expressed appreciation to the sponsors, including Fidelity Bank, Leadway, Union Bank and Zenith Bank, for their support in making the event possible.

"We are happy with the support from our sponsors. They've been amazing. We couldn't have done this without them. All we can do is say a big thank you to Fidelity Bank, Leadway, Union Bank, Zenith Bank and so many others," he added.

Ikoyi Club secured the title after defeating Lagos Country Club 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Heritage Tennis Club claimed third place after beating Lagos Lawn Tennis Club 6-1, 6-1.

The competition was played in a round-robin format, with Ikoyi Club finishing top of the standings with six points. Lagos Country Club finished second with four points, while Heritage Tennis Club accumulated two points. Lagos Lawn Tennis Club ended the tournament without a point.

Ikoyi Club Lady Captain, Nora Azubuike, also expressed satisfaction with the standard of competition and the participants' commitment to the breast cancer awareness campaign.

She said the players combined their competitive spirit with a shared commitment to promoting women's health.

"The ladies understand that they are here to support breast cancer awareness, which is very critical to women's health. They've come with their competitive spirit and also with a mindset to avail themselves of this noble cause," Azubuike said.

She noted that the support received from sponsors demonstrated their recognition of the importance of women's health to national development.

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"The sponsorship we received was so encouraging. Most of our sponsors are very keen on this particular cause because they know the impact it has on women and the growth of a nation. We need our women to be healthy," she added.

The organisers said the tournament provided a platform to combine sporting competition with public awareness, encouraging women to prioritise breast health and the importance of early detection.