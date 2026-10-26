Malawi: Bien Brings Pan-African Star Power to Kumbali As Lilongwe Sings Along

There was a sense of inevitability about Bien's reception at the fourth edition of Live at Kumbali on Saturday night.

By the time the Kenyan singer stepped onto the stage at Kumbali Castle, the audience had already spent hours immersed in music, dance and performance.

Yet the anticipation that greeted him suggested the evening had been building towards a single moment: the arrival of the former Sauti Sol frontman whose music has become part of the soundtrack of contemporary African pop.

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The event unfolded with a confidence and polish that reflected Live at Kumbali's growing stature on Malawi's live music calendar.

At the Summer House Stage, Yankho, Isabel King and Sangwani provided an early soundtrack for patrons settling into the venue, while the main stage offered a carefully paced progression of genres and moods.

Tadala and Sagonjah eased the crowd into the evening before jazz musician Maggie Kadrum introduced a more reflective energy.

Then came Tamba Africa Circus Malawi, whose combination of acrobatics, traditional dance and cultural performance broadened the event beyond a conventional concert.

Beni and Ingoma performances drew enthusiastic responses from the audience, with many joining in the singing and dancing.

The evening gathered further momentum with Praise Umali. Guitar slung over his shoulder, he delivered a confident set featuring songs such as Mwadalitsa, Plan, Kutiyeni, Mtima and Amen, reaffirming his place among Malawi's most dependable live performers.

Driemo followed with a polished display of his own. Tracks including Magini, Compensation, Joker and Weniweni kept the crowd engaged and ensured that energy levels remained high ahead of the headline act.

When Bien finally appeared, the atmosphere shifted noticeably. The cheers that accompanied his arrival reflected not only his popularity but also the deep reach of Sauti Sol's catalogue across the continent.

Moving effortlessly between past and present, he revisited fan favourites such as Suzanna, Melanin, Kuliko Jana, Extravaganza and Short N Sweet.

For many in attendance, the songs carried a strong sense of nostalgia, recalling an era in which Sauti Sol helped redefine the possibilities of African pop music.

At the same time, the performance served as a reminder that Bien's career has entered a new chapter. Songs including I'll Be Okay, Extra, Finale and All My Enemies Are Sufferin' showcased an artist less concerned with nostalgia than with establishing his own creative identity.

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His set revealed a performer who remains connected to the musical heritage that made him famous while steadily building a body of work that stands on its own terms.

Addressing the audience, Bien noted that this was his fourth visit to Malawi and spoke warmly of the support he has received from Malawian fans over the years. Returning, he said, was an opportunity he was happy to embrace.

Sponsored by Standard Bank plc and organised by Kumbali Castle in partnership with Pakhonde Sessions, the event reinforced Live at Kumbali's reputation for delivering thoughtfully curated live music experiences.

More than a concert, it offered a reminder of how music continues to create connections across borders, generations and genres.