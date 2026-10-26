Ethiopia: Moyale Clashes Leave Trail of Death, Destruction Across Seven Districts - Tens of Thousands Flee to Kenya

Addis Abeba — Fighting triggered by a dispute over the display of the Somali regional state flag in border city Moyale, a city administered by both Oromia and Somali regions, has spread across seven districts over the weekend, leaving a trail of deaths, injuries and property destruction. Tens of thousands have also fled across the border into Kenya seeking safety.

The dispute, which escalated into sustained armed clashes on 22 October, has forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, with burned houses and businesses, disrupted services and growing insecurity on both sides of the Ethiopia-Kenya border. Oromo residents in Kenya's Mandera County have also reported alleged retaliatory attacks linked to the fighting.

What began as a dispute over the raising of a flag, initially addressed through discussions among town officials and local elders, has escalated into a wider conflict involving security forces from both regions, heavy machine-gun fire, civilian casualties, the wanton destruction of property, and an intense social media war over competing claims to Moyale's ownership, further inflamed by unverified allegations on both sides.

On Sunday, 25 October, a group of Kenyan leaders issued a joint statement warning of a deepening humanitarian and security crisis in the border region, calling for urgent assistance for displaced families and protection for civilians amid fears that the violence could spread further.

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We strongly appeal to our local community members not to harm innocent civilians who live or work in our region a group of Kenyan leaders

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict on the Ethiopian side of the border in Moyale," the statement said, adding that the influx of people seeking refuge in Kenya was "severely straining local infrastructure and resources."

The statement was issued by Saku Member of Parliament Dido Ali Rasso, Moyale MP Guyo Wako, Baliti Council of Elders chairperson Waqo Jattani and two aspiring Moyale MPs. Citing media reports, the leaders said more than 50,000 civilians had fled across the border into Marsabit County. That figure was higher than estimates reported separately by Kenyan authorities and humanitarian agencies and could not be independently verified by Addis Standard.

The leaders appealed to international partners, nongovernmental organizations and humanitarian agencies to support government efforts to provide food, clean water and shelter to displaced families, many of whom had arrived with few belongings.

They also urged residents of Kenya's multiethnic border counties of Marsabit, Wajir and Mandera not to target civilians who live or work in the area but have no involvement in the fighting across the border.

"We strongly appeal to our local community members not to harm innocent civilians who live or work in our region," the statement said. "They have no involvement in the conflict taking place across the border."

The leaders called on authorities to ensure civilian protection and safe passage and urged security agencies to take all necessary measures to safeguard residents.

Fighting spreads across seven districts

A resident from the Boolee neighborhood in Moyale told Addis Standard that the fighting, which began following a dispute over the flag and the 18 October killing of 13-year-old girl Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa, had spread to seven districts: Moyale town, Moyale Woreda, Guchii, Dhaas, Waacillee, Areeroo and Gumii Eldalloo.

The resident said close-range fighting had continued for three days at several locations in Moyale alone, resulting in deaths and hundreds of injuries. The casualty figures could not be independently established.

The unrest began on 18 October following the opening of a Somali regional administrative office and the raising of its flag in Moyale

By 22 October, the dispute had escalated into heavy fighting involving Oromia and Somali regional security forces. Clashes and reports of homes and businesses being burned subsequently spread from Moyale to Gumi Eldallo, Wachile and Arero, according to earlier reports by Addis Standard.

A second resident told Addis Standard that families had scattered across the Borana countryside and nearby Ethiopian towns, including Dubuluq, Yaballo, Mega and Hiddii Lolla. Others had crossed into Kenya, particularly Marsabit County.

Schools had closed, electricity and telecommunications services were disrupted, and many people had fled without adequate food, water or shelter.

"The Borana are pastoralists; they do not have other military training," the resident said, expressing concern about the community's vulnerability amid the fighting.

Residents who fled to surrounding rural areas were enduring cold nights, hunger, thirst and exposure to the sun, according to accounts from both sides of Moyale.

A resident from the Somali-administered side of Moyale who also fled to Kenya said the violence had spread to areas bordering Borana and Garri communities, with homes burned, businesses destroyed and families displaced.

The resident said many people had crossed the Laga Seeraa into Kenya and that the number continued to rise as families sought refuge with relatives.

"This conflict is not merely an inter-ethnic conflict (between Borana and Garri)," the resident said, alleging that government forces were involved on the Oromia side of the confrontation.

The resident also reported that hundreds of injured people were receiving treatment in different locations, including private hospitals in Kenya, but said the scale and geographic spread of the fighting made it difficult to establish an accurate casualty toll.

Residents and local security officials from Moyale and Negele Borana disputed allegations that Borana residents were attacking other communities, describing their actions as "self-defense".

They said federal security forces failed to intervene in areas where fighting was continuing. Addis Standard could not independently verify these competing accounts or establish the extent of regional security forces' involvement from both sides.

Tens of thousands cross into Kenya

The Kenya Red Cross reported on 24 October that more than 14,000 Ethiopians had fled into Kenya, with over 10,900 accommodated in six temporary camps and approximately 4,000 staying with relatives and host families.

The organization has begun providing emergency assistance to displaced families, including food, shelter materials, clean water and medical support. Its initial response targeted 1,000 households arriving in Kenya, many of them women, children and young people who had crossed the border with few belongings.

The scale of displacement continued to rise. On 25 October, the Kenya News Agency reported that approximately 35,000 Ethiopians had sought refuge in Kenya, citing Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande. Of those, around 15,000 were reportedly staying in camps, while 20,000 had been accommodated within local communities.

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Humanitarian agencies and local authorities have warned of shortages of food, clean water, sanitation facilities and shelter, placing additional pressure on communities already facing resource constraints.

Retaliatory attacks in Mandera

The conflict has also heightened insecurity in Mandera County, northeastern Kenya, where Oromo residents from Ethiopia told Addis Standard they feared retaliatory attacks linked to the fighting in Moyale.

One resident said that, beginning on 23 October, youths had targeted Oromo residents in response to the violence across the border. The resident alleged that a young Oromo man was killed and his shop looted, while another woman who had lived in Mandera for years was targeted in an attempted killing.

"Even though security forces tried to rescue us, we are still facing serious fear ahead," the resident said, adding that security personnel had arrived in Mandera by air from Nairobi following the unrest.

"We are still living in hiding wherever we are," the resident said.

They have raised concerns that the fighting in Moyale could trigger more retaliatory violence against civilians in neighboring Kenyan communities who have no direct involvement in the conflict.

In their Sunday statement, the Kenyan leaders urged communities across Marsabit, Wajir and Mandera to preserve peaceful coexistence and called on authorities to protect residents regardless of their ethnic background.

Attempts by Addis Standard to reach Professor Guyo Wako, the Kenyan-side Moyale administrator under Marsabit County, for comment on the displacement and security situation were unsuccessful.

As of publication, neither the Oromia nor the Somali regional government had issued an official statement acknowledging the conflict.