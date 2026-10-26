Ethiopia: At Least 48 Civilians Killed in Weekend Attacks in Ethiopia's Oromia Region, Once Again

Ethiopia's regions, with Tigray and Amhara in the north, and Oromia further south.

Addis Abeba — At least 48 people have been killed and more than 31 others wounded, some severely, in attacks by armed men in Chole and Birbo kebeles of Shirka Woreda, Arsi Zone, in southeastern Oromia, residents who attended the victims' mass funeral told Addis Standard, describing door-to-door killings, looting and the use of heavy weapons.

The attacks began on Saturday, 24 October evening, and continued into Sunday morning, 25 October, according to the residents. They said the victims included women, elderly people and at least six children under the age of 15, with many of those killed reportedly followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

"Armed men were going door to door shooting and stabbing civilians," one resident said, describing how local residents who had organized nighttime neighborhood watches were overwhelmed by heavily armed attackers carrying AK-47 rifles and other weapons.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The resident said the attacks lasted nearly six hours, leaving communities in the two localities devastated and many survivors too frightened to leave their homes.

The second resident said rumors had circulated in nearby towns, including Gobesa, Sire and Kula, two days before the attacks, alleging that "Tsimdo members", were using churches to organize themselves.

"No one tries to ask questions. Everyone is passing on information like wildfire," the resident said, adding that the allegations had heightened fear in an area that, according to the account, had not previously experienced comparable violence, even during earlier attacks against Orthodox Christians in nearby localities of Shirka Woreda.

The resident also said that local police supported the militias and said the attackers withdrew only after the federal army deployed to the area on Sunday evening.

Addis Standard could not independently verify the allegations concerning the rumors, the attackers' affiliations or the role of local security forces.

The resident said some people in Sire had prepared a letter on Friday to submit to the town administration, expressing fears about security and requesting protection, but their appeal was "not received in time".

"No one is interested to take us seriously," the resident said.

Mass burial as residents remain in hiding

The first 35 to 37 victims were buried in a mass grave on Sunday, according to the two residents. They said only a small number of people, "overcoming their fear", came out to participate in the burial, while many others remained in hiding.

The death toll had reached 48 by the time the residents spoke to Addis Standard earlier today, they said, adding that additional burials were still underway and that some of the wounded were in critical condition.

The injured were receiving treatment at hospitals in Gobesa and Shirka, while some had been referred to facilities as far away as Chanco, according to the accounts.

The residents also reported the looting of a church in Digelu town and the use of heavy weapons during the attacks.

Regional government blames 'Tsimdo'

The Oromia Regional Government had not issued a formal statement specifically detailing the weekend attacks at the time of publication. However, regional Communication Bureau head Hailu Adugna gave a brief remark to state media about the loss of life and property damage and attributing the violence to "Tsimdo."

Adugna claimed "Tsimdo, facing mounting losses, was attempting to divert the government's attention and expand internal conflict."

Hailu did not provide details of the killings, including the number of victims, the circumstances of the attacks or the response by security forces.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church had not issued an official statement on the latest attacks at the time of publication.

Several local reports have referred to a newly formed militia structure in the region which is said to operate alongside existing regional security formations.

Addis Standard could not independently verify the structure, mandate or chain of command of the reported formation.

Attempts to reach the regional government's peace and security and police offices for comment were unsuccessful.

Part of a wider pattern of killing in Oromia's Arsi

The latest killings add up to years of attacks against civilians, particularly Orthodox Christian communities, in Arsi Zone of Oromia. Previous attacks have resulted in dozens of deaths, displacement and the destruction or looting of religious properties.

Between 30 May and 1 June 2026, armed attacks in remote farming communities around Teleta Gebriel in Aseko Woreda killed civilians, displaced hundreds of residents into surrounding forests and resulted in the burning of the historic Teleta Saint Gabriel Church and the looting of Kara Kuftena Medhane Alem Church, according to previous reporting by Addis Standard.

On 15 June, Abayneh Tebeqe, a priest serving at Gado Saint Mary Church in Shirka Woreda, was kidnapped from his farm in Mitana Gado and subsequently killed, according to reports published at the time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier attacks have also targeted civilians in the area. On 13 August 2024, an attack in Tijo village, Aseko Woreda, left six civilians dead, including a local priest, and three others injured, according to previous Addis Standard reporting. In November and December 2023, separate attacks in Shirka and surrounding areas reportedly killed more than three dozen people, with Orthodox Christian families and worshippers among those targeted.

In July 2026, the Ethiopian Human Rights Council reported that at least 432 civilians and four local militia members had been killed in targeted attacks across East Arsi since 2021/2022. The rights group documented killings, kidnappings for ransom and forced displacement, with Orthodox Christian communities disproportionately affected, according to its report.

The repeated attacks have prompted condemnations from religious leaders and councils, including calls for independent investigations, accountability and measures to protect civilians. Responsibility for these killings has remained elusive, with government officials previously attributing some attacks to the armed group they refer to as "OLF/Shene".