USAfricaBizSummit

announcement

Port Louis — New leaders have been confirmed for the the 18th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Port Louis, Mauritius, from December 6 to 9, 2026. The event is organized by he Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Mauritius.

Plans for Summit high-level sessions, exhibition, and golf tournament are well under way.

Secure the early bird registration rate before it closes. Register now.

The summit is CCA's main annual gathering. It brings African heads of state, U.S. and African government leaders, CEOs, investors and sector experts together to advance trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Since 1997, CCA has hosted seventeen summits in the U.S. and Africa, drawing more than 2,500 participants from up to 40 countries and more than 50 African heads of state.

Building on last year's results

This year's event will build on the 2025 summit, which generated more than $4 billion in deals. That gathering drew more than 2,800 attendees, including:

12 African heads of state and government

the heads of 3 African agencies

41 ministers

more than 400 U.S. and African officials

more than 230 speakers

Why Mauritius

Mauritius is one of Africa's most stable, business-friendly and globally connected economies, citing its strong regulatory environment, leading financial services sector and world-class infrastructure. As a gateway for investment into Africa and the Indian Ocean region, the island nation will host discussions on financial services, ICT, renewable energy, the blue economy, manufacturing and tourism.

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What participants can expect

The program includes high-level dialogues, sector-focused sessions and curated networking aimed at concrete business outcomes. According to organizers, attendees will be able to:

Engage senior leaders: meet African heads of state, ministers, U.S. officials, CEOs, investors and industry decision-makers.

meet African heads of state, ministers, U.S. officials, CEOs, investors and industry decision-makers. Join high-level sessions: panels, keynotes and roundtables on infrastructure, the digital economy, manufacturing, health and renewable energy.

panels, keynotes and roundtables on infrastructure, the digital economy, manufacturing, health and renewable energy. Pursue deals: one-on-one meetings, matchmaking and B2B sessions meant to spur partnerships and investment.

one-on-one meetings, matchmaking and B2B sessions meant to spur partnerships and investment. Explore high-growth markets: opportunities in energy, technology, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors.

opportunities in energy, technology, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors. Connect with financiers: meet U.S. and African development finance institutions (DFIs), banks and investment organizations, and learn about investment tools, risk-mitigation options and policy frameworks that support U.S.-Africa trade.

meet U.S. and African development finance institutions (DFIs), banks and investment organizations, and learn about investment tools, risk-mitigation options and policy frameworks that support U.S.-Africa trade. Shape regional integration: take part in discussions on major trade and infrastructure initiatives shaping Africa's economy.

take part in discussions on major trade and infrastructure initiatives shaping Africa's economy. Visit exhibitions: see solutions from startups through multinational corporations.

About CCA

Founded in 1993, the Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association dedicated to accelerating U.S.-Africa trade, investment and commercial partnerships. Its work is organized around three strategic pillars: Connect, Catalyze and Amplify.

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