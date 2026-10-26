Uganda: Adjumani Burns 300 Bags of Charcoal to Curb Forest Loss

Security officials in Adjumani District have set fire to more than 300 bags of impounded charcoal as authorities intensify efforts to curb commercial charcoal trading and address concerns over forest depletion.

The charcoal was destroyed on Sunday afternoon at Ayiri Central Village in Ayiri Parish, Ukusijoni Sub-county, after Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Swaib Toko confirmed that the impounded bags would be burned.

Toko said the destruction was intended to discourage commercial charcoal trading in the district.

"All the impounded bags have been destroyed, signalling the authorities' determination to discourage the practice in the district," Toko said.

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Details surrounding the seizure remain unclear, including when the charcoal was impounded, the identities of its owners and the circumstances that led to the operation.

The destruction comes amid concerns over pressure on forest resources in Adjumani, which hosts refugees and surrounding host communities. Population growth and demand for wood fuel have contributed to pressure on forests and woodland areas.

Many households continue to depend on firewood and charcoal for cooking, while unsustainable charcoal production can accelerate deforestation, threaten biodiversity and degrade the environment, particularly where harvested trees are not replaced.

Alongside enforcement, environmental campaigners are promoting tree planting and community participation to restore degraded forest cover.

In September, Friends of Zoka launched the Plant Three Trees per Household initiative in Pachara Sub-county to encourage households to participate directly in environmental conservation.

The initiative was launched on March 21, 2026, during the commemoration of the International Day of Forests, which was held under the theme "Forests and Economies."

Speaking at the event, Anzoa Fiona Evening emphasised the importance of community involvement in protecting the environment.

William Amanzuru Lesile, the team leader of Friends of Zoka, said the initiative was designed to make households active participants in restoring forest cover.

Adjumani District Forestry Officer Francis Ojja warned that the rate of deforestation was unsustainable. He said the district was promoting agroforestry and community sensitisation to encourage the sustainable use of forest resources.

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Adjumani Town Clerk Patrick Keleture also linked environmental conservation to improved waste management practices.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of reports that forest cover in the district is being lost at twice the rate at which it is being replanted. The reported trend has raised concerns among environmentalists and local authorities about the sustainability of current wood-fuel consumption patterns and the need to strengthen reforestation efforts.

For Adjumani, the challenge is to balance household energy needs and livelihoods linked to charcoal production with forest protection and the restoration of degraded land.

The Plant Three Trees per Household initiative seeks to mobilise communities in Pachara Sub-county and beyond to plant trees and support long-term environmental conservation.

Authorities and environmental stakeholders are expected to combine enforcement, public awareness, agroforestry and tree planting in efforts to address forest loss and promote the sustainable use of natural resources.