Uganda: Kilembe Hospital Targets December Readiness Ahead of 2027 Mining Restart

Kilembe Mines Hospital in Kasese District is strengthening its emergency response capacity ahead of the anticipated resumption of copper mining operations at Kilembe Copper Mines, with the facility targeting full readiness by December 2026.

The hospital is renovating its emergency department, planning to establish an occupational health clinic and training medical personnel to manage mining-related injuries and occupational health complications expected when mining operations resume in 2027.

The preparations come as the hospital works to recover from devastating floods that hit the Kilembe area, destroying medical equipment and disrupting the delivery of essential healthcare services.

Kasese Municipality Mayor Chance Kahindo said rebuilding the hospital's capacity was critical as the region prepared for the anticipated revival of mining activities, which is expected to increase demand for specialised medical services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The hospital was greatly affected by the floods that hit Kilembe, and a lot of medical equipment was destroyed. As we prepare for the resumption of mining activities, there is a need to restore the facility's capacity so that it can adequately provide healthcare services to the community and the workers who will be employed at the mine," Kahindo said.

Hospital management said its immediate priorities include renovating the emergency department and improving hygiene standards to prepare the facility for a potential increase in patients when mining operations resume.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Warren Tumuhairwe said the hospital was working to restore essential services and improve its capacity to manage emergencies associated with mining activities.

"We are renovating the emergency department and improving the hygiene standards at the hospital as part of our preparations. We want to ensure that by December this year, the facility is ready to handle emergencies and provide the required medical services when mining operations resume," Tumuhairwe said.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the hospital plans to establish an occupational health clinic where prospective mine workers will undergo medical assessments before starting work.

The clinic is expected to screen workers for occupational health risks, including respiratory complications, hearing impairment and other conditions associated with working in mining environments.

To support these services, the hospital plans to acquire specialised equipment, including a spirometer for assessing lung function, an audiometer for hearing tests and an X-ray machine to strengthen its diagnostic capacity.

Tumuhairwe said the equipment would help medical personnel conduct pre-employment examinations and identify health conditions that could affect workers' safety and ability to perform their duties.

"We intend to establish an occupational health clinic where workers can undergo medical examinations before starting work. We need equipment such as a spirometer to assess lung function, an audiometer to test hearing and an X-ray machine to improve our ability to diagnose different medical conditions," he said.

The hospital is also investing in human resource development through Basic Emergency Care training for medical personnel.

The training is intended to strengthen staff capacity to respond to accidents, injuries and other medical emergencies that may arise during mining operations.

Tumuhairwe said improving healthcare workers' skills was as important as renovating the facility and acquiring specialised equipment, given the potential risks associated with underground mining and other mining-related activities.

"We are training our staff in Basic Emergency Care so that they can respond effectively to emergencies. When mining resumes, we expect cases that may require specialised attention, and our medical personnel need to be equipped with the necessary skills to handle such situations," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kilembe Copper Mines has remained under care and maintenance for decades, with production expected to resume in 2027 under plans to revive copper mining in the area.

The anticipated reopening is expected to create demand for healthcare services capable of addressing occupational health risks, treating workplace injuries and providing emergency care to mine workers and surrounding communities.

The hospital's preparations are therefore aimed at ensuring that the return of mining activities is accompanied by improved medical infrastructure, specialised diagnostic services and adequately trained healthcare personnel.

However, achieving the December 2026 readiness target will depend on progress in renovating the facility, restoring services affected by the floods and securing the specialised equipment required for occupational health assessments.