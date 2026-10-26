Uganda: Kasese Fishmongers Raise Alarm Over Delayed Fishing Licences

Fishmongers operating at major landing sites in Kasese District have raised concerns over delays in the issuance of fishing licences, despite a directive by State Minister for Fisheries Robert Migadde to prioritise local traders.

The affected fishmongers say the delays, coupled with restrictions limiting the number of authorised fishing vessels to 33 boats, have disrupted their businesses, threatened household incomes and left many local operators uncertain about their future in the fishing industry.

The concerns were raised by traders from Kahendero, Hamukungu, Kasenyi and Katwe-Kabatooro landing sites along Lakes George and Edward and the Kazinga Channel.

The traders say the restriction on authorised boats has reduced opportunities for local operators to access fish supplies, raising questions about how the limited number of vessels will meet demand across the fishing communities.

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James Rwakasenyi, chairperson of the fisheries committee in Lake Katwe Sub-county, said fishmongers had expected the licensing process to progress following a recent visit by Migadde.

Rwakasenyi said the minister had directed the relevant authorities to prioritise indigenous fishmongers when issuing licences, raising hopes among local traders who depend on the fishing industry for their livelihoods.

"We were encouraged by the minister's directive that local fishmongers should be prioritised in the issuance of licences. However, we are concerned that the process has not moved forward, leaving many of our people uncertain about their businesses," Rwakasenyi said.

He said the affected traders had subsequently sought clarification from the Kasese District fisheries office in Rukoki regarding the implementation of the directive.

Fishmongers from Kasenyi and Kahendero also expressed concern that uncertainty surrounding the licensing process was affecting their ability to sustain their businesses.

Alex Agaba Kateba, a fishmonger at Kasenyi landing site, said the restrictions had left local operators struggling to determine how they would continue accessing fish for their businesses.

"Many of us depend on this business to earn a living and support our families. When the licensing process is delayed and the number of authorised boats is restricted, it becomes difficult for local fishmongers to plan their operations," Kateba said.

Patrick Mukasa, a fishmonger at Kahendero landing site, said the limited number of authorised vessels had heightened concerns among traders who depend on the lakes for their daily income.

"We are asking the authorities to clarify the licensing arrangements and help eligible local fishmongers continue with their businesses. The uncertainty is affecting people whose livelihoods depend on the fishing industry," Mukasa said.

The fishmongers are now calling on the central government to intervene and expedite the licensing process, saying a timely resolution would help eligible local operators resume or sustain their businesses.

Kasese District Fisheries Officer Erisania Bwambale said the delay should not be interpreted as the district's refusal to implement the minister's directive.

Bwambale said the district was awaiting formal written communication from the minister's office to guide the next steps in the licensing process.

"The district is waiting for official written communication from the minister's office. The delay does not mean that we are disregarding the directive. We want the process to proceed with the necessary guidance," Bwambale said.

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He urged the affected fishmongers to remain calm, assuring them that the district was committed to resolving the matter and advancing the licensing process.

The dispute highlights concerns among fishing communities in Kasese over access to fishing opportunities, with local traders seeking clarity on vessel restrictions and the implementation of the minister's directive.

The fishmongers say they want authorities to provide clear guidance on licensing and ensure that eligible local operators are considered, warning that prolonged uncertainty could further undermine businesses and families that depend on the fishing industry.