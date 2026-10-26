South Africa: Inside the Big Shiny Plan to Change How Local Government Works

The real power of this change would be to remove the direct link between party interests and the interests of top managers. A new white paper wants to create a professional class of top city administrators, people who would be able to serve no matter who was in power in a particular place.

If implemented, the revised White Paper on Local Government would change the face of our councils and of service delivery. It would significantly stop financial mismanagement and largely depoliticise many of the aspects of local governance. And force parties to sign public coalition agreements.

Nothing should concentrate the mind more for a politician than an election.

On Thursday, 22 October, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' (Cogta) proposals to fix our councils.

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While the 192-page document itself is stinging about our local government failures, his language was even more damning.

He told the assembled audience that "we underestimated how politicised appointments would open the door to corruption, malfeasance and a lack of accountability".

Despite that comment, the party he leads still has a formal policy of cadre deployment.

The white paper says all appointments should be depoliticised, and that "appointments to senior management and key technical posts must take proper account of the disciplines on which municipal performance depends, including finance, engineering, planning, infrastructure management [...]".

It also wants to make all councillors involved in the appointment of these officials responsible, saying: "Government will strengthen consequences for knowingly making unlawful or clearly...