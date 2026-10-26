South Africa: From EFF's Malema to ANC's Carrim - - the Politics Permeating SA's Cop Collusion Scandal

South Africa is on the brink of local elections. Meanwhile, the lines between various politicians, allegedly dodgy characters and suspicious activities have blurred more than ever. Take the EFF's Julius Malema, who is familiar with the now-fired Crime Intelligence cop Feroz Khan. Then there's ANC-supporting Suliman Carrim, recently arrested in a car smuggling case.

Never has the line separating suspected gangsterism from governance been so flimsy and transparent in South Africa.

This is because several political parties have featured in the country's unprecedented police collusion scandal, with politicians repeatedly surfacing amid related accusations and suspicions.

Their names have been emerging as South Africa heads towards next week's local government elections.

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So, the backdrop to the elections is now a shaky law enforcement arena that is saturated with suspicions about political proximity and influence.

That arena overlaps with the political landscape pockmarked with questions about allegedly dubious plots and dodgy relationships.

Politics, police, and perpetrators

Suspected connections between politicians and crooks, or suspicions that some politicians are actually crooks, have done the rounds for decades.

But these ramped up in July 2025 when KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi publicly alleged that a cartel had infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

His staggering accusations exposed the depths of divisions among top law enforcers and led to criminal charges being laid against several police officers.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and a parallel parliamentary hearing were created to investigate Mkhanazi's accusations.

Both hearings, now winding up, have churned out the names of politicians...