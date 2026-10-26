South Africa: 'This Thing Is Killing Us' - Residents Bear the Cost of Tshwane's Water Failures

25 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jamie Ho

Warnings about a failing treatment plant went unheeded before more than 400 people fell ill following a chlorine shortage. Now, Bronkhorstspruit residents say they are struggling to find safe water as sewage spills onto their streets.

Each morning, 37-year-old Susan Mashilo pushes a wheelbarrow filled with containers and water drums all the way from her home to a burst pipe on the outskirts of the township to secure water.

In Bronkhorstspruit, clean water has ceased to be a basic right after the town's treatment works pumped unchlorinated, sewage-polluted water into communal taps for weeks.

Following more than 400 cases of severe gastrointestinal illness and diarrhoea (the vast majority affecting children under four) residents were officially warned against drinking, cooking or bathing with municipal tap water until reservoirs could be drained and flushed.

While the City promised a lifeline of emergency water tankers, residents on the ground report that these vital interventions are virtually nonexistent.

"You cannot bring three trucks to Rethabiseng! Only three!" Mashilo exclaims. "It's not enough! We must cook, we must drink, we must do washing."

Unemployed and surviving on child support grants, Mashilo cannot afford the R1-per-litre local spaza shops and internet cafés are charging for clean drinking water. "We end up drinking this water sometimes, because we cannot afford to buy water,"...

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