South Africa: IEC Under Fire After Unqualified Sign Language Interpreter Used At Election Workshop

25 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vicky Abraham

A complaint to the CRL Rights Commission and questions over the IEC's vetting process have intensified scrutiny of an incident in which a man who admits he lacks full sign language skills interpreted at an election workshop in Pietermaritzburg.

A complaint has been lodged with the CRL (Cultural, Religious and Linguistic) Rights Commission against the IEC over its use of an unqualified South African Sign Language Interpreter (Sasli) at its disability election workshop at Msunduzi City Hall in Pietermaritzburg on 16 October.

This has angered the deaf community, which has labelled Thabo Nxele a "fake sign language interpreter".

Nxele has been described as worse than Thamsanqa Jantjie, although others said he was better. Jantjie made global headlines for signing what was described as "gibberish" for former US President Barack Obama during the late President Nelson Mandela's state memorial service in 2013. Jantjie attributed his "fake" signing to schizophrenia.

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Unlike Jantjie, Nxele is said to be a Child of Deaf Adult (Coda) and familiar only with signing understood by him and his "deaf mother".

IEC Deputy CEO Dr Victor Shale said, "The commission ordinarily does not hire interpreters around the country" but uses Saslis volunteered by local organisations in the communities where it holds events.

"At the start of this workshop, participating disability organisations were asked to assist with sign language interpretation. One of the organisations [Liberation of Disabled Peoples Ability (LDPA)] volunteered a member, who, as seen on circulating...

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