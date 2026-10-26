South Africa: Ekurhuleni After Dark - Unlit Streets, Empty Promises and Women's Lives On the Line

Joining a night patrol in Kempton Park meant walking streets I'd normally avoid after sunset. Surrounded by darkness and mindful of the recent murders of women in Ekurhuleni, I felt an unsettling fear in the place I've called home my whole life.

I had a bad feeling about leaving my car parked alongside the road where the walk was due to begin, but I was assured it would be safe and that security personnel would be present.

I have covered situations that might seem far more frightening: rowdy protests, volatile crowds and scenes where people have lost their lives. There is always some degree of fear when you go into the streets to report. You calculate what could go wrong, where you might find cover, how you would get out. You learn to manage fear because the story demands it.

This felt different - I was in Ekurhuleni, the metro where I grew up and have spent most of my life. And I was frightened.

On Thursday evening, 22 October, I joined the Democratic Alliance's Ekurhuleni After Dark safety initiative, a night patrol led by the party's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane. The walk began on Commissioner Street in Kempton Park and continued through the surrounding streets, bringing together DA representatives and local crime-fighting stakeholders.

I was grateful for the opportunity to walk through an area I might not otherwise have ventured into after dark. The campaign gave me a reason to...