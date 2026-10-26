South Africa: Doctors Break Ground On New R528m Baywest Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay

Healthcare in Gqeberha and surrounds will receive a major boost as medical specialists invest in the development of the new state-of-the-art Baywest Private Hospital - the first of its kind in the city in more than 40 years.

Healthcare in Nelson Mandela Bay is getting a shot in the arm after the team behind the Baywest Private Hospital broke ground on Thursday, 22 October, on the long-awaited medical facility.

While construction is scheduled to get under way early in 2027, last week's ceremonial sod-turning at the construction site, next to the Baywest Mall on the western outskirts of Gqeberha, signified the start of the R528-million project.

However, the project, six years in the making, was not all smooth sailing as the medical professionals behind the hospital had to navigate some tricky waters to secure the required approvals from state health authorities for the 120 beds planned for phase one.

Despite the challenges, founder and board member Dr Cameron McIntosh said the hospital was a dream come true and the culmination of many years of meticulous planning.

"From my days as a medical student I dreamt of building hospitals. For Baywest Hospital specifically it has taken us six years to get to this point where we can turn the first sod. Construction is scheduled to start in January and we aim to open our doors to the first patients 18 months later.

"So this ceremony is just the next...