South Africa: Settling Up - The State of Digital Payments in South Africa

25 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Holly Munks

South Africa is framed as a key growth market for the payment sector, but modernising how we pay is not straightforward, and neither is ensuring that modernisation benefits ordinary people.

At a gathering of international clients of BPC, a payment processing company, the tension was palpable between conference attendees who can afford to buy their own lunch - but meals will be catered - and the uninvited people who need food, clothes, shelter and access to basic amenities and whose problems the conference attendees are there to solve.

Based in Switzerland, BPC is a firm whose services you have probably encountered without realising it.

Their SmartVista software is running in the background of daily life: when you pay for something, your bank - the issuer - needs to communicate with the bank of whoever you're paying - the acquirer.

Tech such as BPC's facilitates that process; it's there while you're waiting for your online purchase to be verified, when your banking app asks you to approve a transaction, when it detects a payment that goes over your spending limit, and more.

South Africa is just one of the roughly 150 countries it serves, but it happens to be "the fastest-growing region in the company", Craig Albertson, the company's country manager for SA, told Daily Maverick.

The company was also kind enough to host us at its expense to see...

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