South Africa: Crossed Wires - Multiple Gutenberg Moments and the Defining Question of Our Age

We are living through an entire constellation of tech revolutions firing at once. How we adapt to this compounding acceleration is the open question of our age.

I recently heard it said that we are living through a moment of "20 Gutenberg presses". It came from the entrepreneur and technology podcaster Salim Ismail. His narrative is that the Gutenberg press was the most transformative piece of technology ever built, one that completely rearranged civilisation like none other before it. Then he states the obvious - just look at what is happening across every foundational pillar of knowledge now. It's presses and presses and presses as far as the eye can see.

But today's popular commentary insists on treating LLMs as our era's sole Gutenberg moment - a singular technological lightning bolt destined to rewrite humanity's future. That narrative obscures what is really under way. Now we have, quite suddenly, multiple simultaneous and very different Gutenberg presses - all firing at once, all accelerating one another, all lowering the costs of manipulating both digital and physical reality, and all expanding human knowledge. AI is only one.

Before we get to that, let's pay our respects to the impact of the original Gutenberg press. In about 1450, a struggling German goldsmith named Johannes Gutenberg stitched together a wine press, a novel alloy of lead, tin and antimony, an...