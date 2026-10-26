South Africa: The Investment Tide Has Gone Out in South African Retail

As households cut back on shopping and restaurant meals, investors are questioning whether South Africa's consumer stocks can withstand the pressure.

No matter who you are and what you earn, it feels like life has become a lot more expensive.

That's not just the measurable impact of fuel costs and look-through inflation in other areas. It's also the perception of how long this could last for, particularly with Brent Crude back at the highs we saw at the onset of the war in Iran.

I don't know too many people right now who are brimming with short-term optimism about the world.

This is an incredibly dangerous situation for local retailers as we head into the all-important Black Friday and festive shopping season. The summer holiday in South Africa is the seasonal high for many businesses. It's a long wait until the following summer if this one turns out to be a disappointment.

The government might be giving us a temporary fuel relief package, but it doesn't change the facts: South African consumers are under immense pressure, even by our country's standards.

If you really think through what that means for your budget, you'll get a better understanding of why most JSE consumer stocks have been crushed this year.

Washed out

Even Clicks, a market darling until fairly recently, just posted a...