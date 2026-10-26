South Africa: Cable Thieves, Sewage Spills and Invasive Plants Are Choking the Baakens Valley

Sewage spills, rampant invasive vegetation and relentless cable theft are undermining the Baakens Valley, a vital green corridor running through Gqeberha. Environmentalists and local representatives warn that poor maintenance, weak security and inadequate municipal oversight are putting its fragile ecosystem and untapped potential at risk.

Repeated theft of streetlight cables on the William Moffatt Expressway bridge has forced Gqeberha stakeholders to pilot increasingly drastic measures to protect municipal infrastructure. So far, the latest attempt appears to be holding strong.

Ward 6 councillor Gert Engelbrecht said municipal technicians had spent months replacing stolen cables, only for vandals to return. Night patrols by private security firms did little to deter vandals targeting municipal infrastructure for a quick buck.

Engelbrecht said the authorities had tried several measures to keep vandals out of municipal infrastructure, including cementing around the poles, welding service covers shut and securing them with metal straps. None proved effective for long.

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Robust service panel covers

In the latest pilot attempt to stop the thefts, thicker covers were manufactured by Steel Tube Bargain Centre and installed by Yonke Installation. DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal paid for the covers, Engelbrecht said.

The affected streetlights stretch from Cape Road to beyond William Moffatt Shopping Centre.

"This is the longest we've been on the bridge without any more cable theft," Engelbrecht said. "So, it's welded now, and it seems to be holding."

According to Engelbrecht, vandals can earn between R350 and R500 by selling stolen cables to scrap...