South Africa: Union Demands Kariega Hospital Security Upgrades After Violent Trauma Unit Clash

Staff at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital in Kariega say they are routinely exposed to violence while trying to care for patients. Their union wants more security personnel at the trauma unit and tighter controls on who enters the hospital.

A violent altercation at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital's trauma unit on Friday night has prompted a union call for stronger security at the hospital, amid concerns that healthcare workers are regularly exposed to violence while treating patients.

Thembisa Witbooi, the Eastern Cape provincial labour relations organiser of the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), said the incident began when a patient sought to enter the trauma unit with several relatives, in breach of hospital rules limiting patients to one escort.

"There's a rule within the hospital that says one escort per patient. But what happens is that these patients are then escorted by five people," she said, adding that the patient had been triaged as yellow, indicating that they need urgent medical attention but are not classified as an immediate emergency.

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Witbooi, who visited the hospital on Saturday to speak with affected staff, noted that the patient's relatives had appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

She said the patient went outside and called on her relatives to confront healthcare workers after security personnel barred them from the trauma unit. The relatives tried to force their way into the restricted area, sparking a confrontation with...