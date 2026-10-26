Uganda: Ubl, Gasp Lead Community Clean-Up Drive in Luzira to Promote Environmental Safety

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), through its Eco Champs team, has partnered with Green Action for Sustainable Production (GASP) and the Luzira community to conduct a clean-up drive aimed at promoting environmental cleanliness, circular economy practices and responsible waste management.

The initiative forms part of UBL's annual October Safety Month, which this year is being held under the theme, "A Psychologically Safe Environment Needs a Clean Environment." The campaign highlights the connection between environmental cleanliness, physical well-being and psychological safety, underscoring the importance of maintaining clean and healthy spaces where people live, work and interact.

During the exercise, UBL and GASP worked alongside members of the Luzira community to clean the Port Bell fish landing site and improve hygiene at the market. Fish vendors and handlers, including men and women involved in selling and washing fish, received protective gear comprising overalls, aprons, chef hats, head coverings and gumboots to support safer and more hygienic working conditions.

To encourage proper waste disposal beyond the clean-up exercise, GASP also provided 30 waste bins for installation across the market.

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GASP is a producer responsibility organisation that brings together industry players, including Hariss International, Mukwano, Pepsi-Cola, Coca-Cola and UBL, alongside its newest member, Move It. As part of the initiative, GASP representatives and UBL's Eco Champs worked directly with residents, market vendors and local leaders, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental protection and collective corporate responsibility.

Morgan Bonna, CEO of GASP, highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing environmental sustainability.

"GASP was established to drive producer responsibility and promote recycling across Uganda. Partnering with UBL during their Safety Month allows us to take direct action on the ground in Luzira, cleaning up market areas and supplying essential waste infrastructure. Protecting our environment and raw water sources requires consistent, collective action from all of us," Bonna said.

Speaking at the event, Pamela Bayenda, Sustainability Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, emphasised the broader impact of the partnership.

"At UBL, October is our Safety Month, and this year we are focusing on psychological safety. For us, a safe environment also includes the spaces where people live, work and come together. By joining the Luzira community for this clean-up, our Eco Champs are putting that commitment into action. We also recognise that environmental responsibility cannot sit with one company alone. Through GASP, businesses are coming together to support a circular economy where materials like plastics and glass are handled responsibly," Bayenda said.

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The initiative comes against the backdrop of growing waste management challenges in Kampala. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) estimates that the city generates between 2,000 and 2,500 tonnes of waste daily, placing considerable pressure on municipal collection and disposal systems.

Community-led initiatives such as the Luzira clean-up can help address these challenges while encouraging residents and traders to adopt responsible waste disposal practices and maintain cleaner surroundings.

The activity also forms part of UBL's 80th anniversary programme, themed "80 Years at the Heart of the Pearl." Beyond waste collection and the clean-up of the lakefront area, the work in Luzira included toilet repairs, repainting, the installation of handwashing points and the provision of waste bins to support improved sanitation and the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

UBL and GASP have called on residents, market vendors and local leaders to sustain the momentum by practising waste segregation at source, disposing of waste responsibly and maintaining clean surroundings beyond the clean-up day.