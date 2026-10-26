Uganda: Flood-Affected Traders Threaten to Camp At PM's Office Over Compensation

Traders whose businesses and property were destroyed by floods have threatened to camp at the Office of the Prime Minister, demanding payment of Shs 20 billion they say President Yoweri Museveni promised them as compensation.

The traders say they suffered heavy losses when floods destroyed their merchandise and business premises but have yet to receive the promised payments.

They plan to carry mattresses to the office of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and sleep there from Wednesday, October 28, until their demands are addressed.

The traders have appealed to security personnel not to use force against them, insisting that their planned demonstration will be peaceful.

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"We are not going there to cause any trouble. We simply want the money we were promised because our businesses were destroyed by floods," the traders said.

Shifra Namatovu, chairperson of Farmers Centre and one of the affected traders, said they had fulfilled all the requirements communicated to them but had not received the compensation.

"We have done everything we were told to do, but nothing has come out of it. We have followed the instructions, yet we have not received our money," Namatovu said.

The traders also said a two-week period they had been given to wait for the payments had elapsed without any disbursement.

They are now calling on all affected traders to unite in demanding the compensation, saying they will remain at the Prime Minister's Office until their concerns are addressed.

The traders want the government to clarify when the funds will be released, saying the delay has prolonged the financial difficulties they face following the destruction of their businesses.