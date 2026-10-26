Uganda: Parents Urged to Vaccinate Children Against Polio

Parents across Uganda have been urged to ensure their children receive all recommended polio vaccines as health stakeholders renew efforts to prevent the disease from returning to the country.

The call comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Polio Day, observed annually on October 24 to raise awareness about the importance of eradicating polio.

The Ministry of Health, working with development partners including Rotary and UNICEF, has continued efforts to protect children, particularly those under five years of age, through vaccination and public awareness campaigns.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under five and can cause permanent paralysis. Although vaccination has significantly reduced polio cases globally, continued immunisation is essential to protect children against infection.

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As part of the World Polio Day activities, UNICEF and various Rotary clubs have conducted vaccination activities targeting children, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities.

The initiative seeks to ensure that all children have access to vaccination services, regardless of where they live.

Speaking during the activities, Moses Okwera Mugisha urged parents not to neglect routine immunisation, warning that failure to vaccinate children could expose them to preventable disability.

"Parents should take vaccination seriously because polio can cause permanent disability. We must ensure that every child receives the required vaccines," Mugisha said.

Volunteers led by Sheila Ejalu, president of the Rotary Club of Port Bell, also urged communities to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation, particularly in densely populated and underserved areas.

They said keeping surroundings clean and improving sanitation were important public health measures, alongside vaccination, in protecting communities against disease outbreaks.

"Preventing polio is not only about vaccination. Good hygiene and proper sanitation are also important in protecting our communities, especially children," the volunteers said.

The volunteers commended the government for its continued efforts to provide vaccination and health services to children across the country.

They said sustained immunisation campaigns and community participation remained critical to protecting children and preventing the re-emergence of polio in Uganda.