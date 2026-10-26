Ethiopia: Honorary Defense Members Push for Stronger Commitment to Ethiopia's Red Sea Access

Addis Ababa — Honorary members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) have rallied behind Ethiopia's quest for sovereign Red Sea access.

Approached by ENA, members also called for peaceful diplomacy, dialogue with neighboring countries, and stronger national commitment to advance Ethiopia's pursuit of Red Sea access.

Biniyam Getachew and Afewerk Bedewi were among ten individuals awarded honorary Defense Forces membership in recognition of their contributions to supporting the defense force through social media and various media outlets, including international platforms.

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Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, presented the honorary members with their recognition during celebrations marking the 119th anniversary of the FDRE Defense Forces Day.

Biniyam and Afewerk stressed that Ethiopia's maritime aspirations should be supported by public awareness and collective commitment.

Biniyam Getachew, founder and president of the Ethiopian Global Youth Group, emphasized that Ethiopia should pursue Red Sea access through negotiations and constructive engagement with neighboring countries.

"Ethiopia is a big nation, ranked among the world's most populous countries. We need access to the Red Sea, but we need a peaceful way," he said.

He called for dialogue with Eritrea, describing the peoples of the two neighboring countries as brothers and sisters whose relations should be built on mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation.

"We should sit and talk through negotiations. We need peace through diplomacy, through a give-and-take approach," Biniyam said.

He reiterated that young people support Ethiopia's pursuit of maritime access.

"As a young generation, we need seaport access. With our neighbors, we need love and mutual respect. They are our brothers and sisters," he said.

Biniyam also highlighted the importance of raising awareness among young people about Ethiopia's maritime aspirations and encouraging their constructive participation in discussions on the issue.

Afewerk Bedewi, a political affairs analyst at the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, underscored the importance of national resolve, military discipline, and collective commitment in pursuing Ethiopia's strategic interests.

He described military discipline as an important national asset and expressed confidence in the Ethiopian people's ability to achieve their objectives through determination and sustained commitment.

"I believe that the entire Ethiopian people have a military psychological makeup. I believe that Ethiopia is a people with military discipline. Therefore, becoming a member of the Ethiopian Defense Force, in any way, of any kind, under any circumstance, and at any time, is a correct decision that no one will regret," he said.

Afewerk said Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access required the determination and commitment of its people, adding that national aspirations could be achieved when citizens understood their objectives and worked collectively toward them.

"The question of Ethiopia's access to the sea can only be achieved through the decision of the Ethiopian people alone, and through commitment alone. I do not believe that there is anything the Ethiopian people would fail to attain if they desire it, have the commitment, and believe in it," he said.

Afewerk urged young Ethiopians to develop a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of maritime access and the implications of the country's landlocked status.

"The youth must properly understand what sea access means and what the loss of sea access means," he said.

He also called on young people to familiarize themselves with the missions and responsibilities of the government and the defense force, emphasizing the importance of informed public engagement in advancing national objectives.

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Afewerk further stressed the need to understand Ethiopia's geopolitical position within the Horn of Africa, East Africa, and the wider continent when considering the country's maritime interests.

He characterized Ethiopia's loss of direct sea access as an injustice that occurred without the consent of its people, arguing that understanding the historical circumstances surrounding the loss would help inform discussions about possible ways forward.

"When we speak of being without sea access in this region, we lost it unjustly, through conspiracy, and without the consent of Ethiopians, we must pave our way out," he said.

He maintained that examining the historical circumstances surrounding Ethiopia's loss of direct sea access was important to understanding the issue and determining how to address it.

Both underscored the importance of public understanding and collective commitment in pursuing Ethiopia's maritime interests, with diplomacy and dialogue remaining central to efforts to maintain peaceful relations with neighboring countries.