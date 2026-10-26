Ethiopia: ENDF Chief of Staff Vows to Safeguard Ethiopia's Interests in Abay River, Red Sea

Addis Ababa — Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, has reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to safeguarding its legitimate interests in the Abay River and the Red Sea.

The Field Marshal described both these strategic resources as vital to the country's long-term development and the well-being of future generations.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 119th anniversary of the ENDF, Field Marshal Birhanu stressed that Ethiopia must secure fair benefits from these strategic resources to sustain its prosperity and ensure future generations can benefit from the country's natural assets.

He further elaborated that the Abay River as a natural resource bestowed upon Ethiopia and characterized the Red Sea as a vital resource whose benefits should serve the Ethiopian people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He emphasized that the government and the ENDF share a responsibility to safeguard the country's national interests in both strategic water bodies.

The Chief of Staff warned against what he described as attempts by a "greedy faction" to monopolize shared resources, stressing that Ethiopia would resist efforts to deny its legitimate and equitable share of the benefits.

He also criticized individuals whom he accused of being misled into betraying the country's interests and aligning themselves with foreign forces, reiterating that Ethiopia would remain firm in defending its national interests.

Describing the ENDF as a central pillar of the state, Field Marshal Birhanu said the force's primary responsibility is to protect Ethiopia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.

He added that the military had consistently confronted external adversaries and domestic threats in carrying out its national security mandate.

While underscoring Ethiopia's commitment to peaceful relations, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness with other countries, the Chief of Staff said the country would remain resolute in defending its legitimate interests.

He stressed that Ethiopia's pursuit of peace and cooperation with neighboring countries would not diminish its determination to protect its national interests and ensure that its resources contribute to the prosperity of present and future generations.

The annual occasion celebrates the history, traditions, and service of the Ethiopian military, reaffirming the ENDF's role in defending the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Field Marshal Birhanu underscored the strategic importance of the Abay River, stressing that Ethiopia must protect its interests in a resource he revealed that it is fundamental to the country's future.

Turning to the Red Sea, he said the waterway was a strategic concern for Ethiopia.

The Chief of Staff also emphasized the country's determination to safeguard its interests in a region of critical importance to its future.

Field Marshal Birhanu maintained that Ethiopia's relations with neighboring countries should be based on brotherhood and good-neighborly cooperation, without requiring the country to relinquish interests it considers essential.

He also dismissed efforts by other actors to monopolize the benefits of strategic resources and waterways.

Birhanu further asserted that Ethiopia stands firm in protecting its interests.