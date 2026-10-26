Africa: Tana Forum Concludes With Call for African Sovereignty, Integration

Addis Ababa — The 12th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa concluded in Bahir Dar with current and former African leaders calling for accelerated regional integration, technological sovereignty and concrete action to address the continent's peace and security challenges.

The three-day gathering brought together African leaders and experts to discuss pressing security concerns, with participants emphasizing the need to address the underlying causes of instability and strengthen Africa's capacity to determine its own future.

Delivering the closing address, Tana Forum Board Chairperson and President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, commended the outcomes of the forum and urged African leaders to translate dialogue into tangible results.

"It's a good thing to talk, it's a good thing to dialogue, but it is better to act. We need to move from dialogue to action," Mahama said.

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He identified the presentation of the State of Peace and Security in Africa Report as a major milestone of the forum, describing it as an important resource for assessing conflicts across the continent and developing practical responses to emerging and persistent security challenges.

The Chairperson stressed that sustainable peace cannot be achieved through military deployments or standby forces alone.

Instead, he called for deeper economic integration, stronger regional solidarity, expanded cross-border trade and a coordinated diplomatic approach to address the structural causes of conflict.

He also underscored the importance of tackling social marginalization and building inclusive societies that create opportunities for young people, women and persons with disabilities.

On governance, Mahama urged African leaders to exercise political authority in ways that improve citizens' lives, emphasizing that leadership should be measured by its contribution to public welfare rather than the possession of power itself.

He further called for stronger continental unity and closer cooperation with countries of the Global South to address shared challenges and advance Africa's interests in international affairs.

Reaffirming Tana Forum's role as a leading platform for high-level dialogue on African peace and security, Mahama thanked the Tana Secretariat, organizers, partners and sponsors for their contributions to the event.

He also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Ethiopian government for hosting the forum and extending hospitality to participants.

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Concluding his remarks, Mahama challenged African leaders and other participants to demonstrate measurable progress when they return to Bahir Dar for the next edition of the forum.

"Let us return to Bahir Dar next year and say that the tide is turning for Africa, that our conflicts are ending, and opportunities are being created for all our people," he said.