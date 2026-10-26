Tanzania: Dr Samia Set to Grace the Official Opening of Mtumba Government City Oct 30

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officially inaugurate the buildings and infrastructure of Mtumba Government City in Dodoma on October 30, 2026, Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa has announced.

He said the government had invested approximately Sh700 billion in the construction of the government city, which was designed to meet the current and future needs of ministries and government institutions.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma, Msigwa said construction of the infrastructure began in 2021 as part of efforts to implement the government's 2016 decision to relocate its operations to Dodoma.

He said the Sixth Phase Government had continued the efforts initiated by the Fifth Phase Government by constructing modern buildings intended to improve operational efficiency and service delivery to citizens.

Msigwa said Mtumba Government City has approximately 59 kilometres of tarmac roads, alongside modern communication systems that enable government operations to be conducted electronically.

According to him, these systems reduce paperwork and the need to physically transport documents, thereby improving efficiency in handling correspondence and citizens' applications.