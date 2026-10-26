Tanzania Banks On Peace and Stability to Attain a 1tri/ - Us Dollar Economy

Dodoma — Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa has stressed the importance of Tanzanians maintaining peace and stability by avoiding violence and violations of the law, urging those with grievances to use lawful channels to present their complaints rather than fuel conflicts.

Speaking to media outlets in Dodoma, Msigwa said a peaceful environment was essential for enabling citizens to carry out their daily activities and allowing the government to implement various development projects without hindrance.

He said the government, under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, had begun implementing the National Development Vision 2050 and the Fourth Development Plan during the 2026/2027 financial year.

According to Msigwa, the vision aims to grow Tanzania's economy from approximately 90 billion US dollars currently to one trillion US dollars by 2050.

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He explained that achieving these goals requires citizens to continue engaging in productive activities, trade, agriculture, education and healthcare in a safe environment. Referring to the events of October 29, 2025, Msigwa said they should serve as a lesson on the importance of protecting national unity and ensuring the continuity of social and economic activities.

He added that the government and security organs continued to protect citizens, their property and the country's borders, emphasising that everyone must respect the law.

Msigwa urged young people, particularly social media users, to verify information they encounter and avoid content that incites violence. He said the relevant authorities were monitoring published content and actions that could constitute violations of the law.