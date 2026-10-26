Tanzanians, Stop Guessing, Start Knowing Your Health

opinion

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians must embrace regular medical check-ups and turn out in large numbers for free medical camps organised by volunteers, healthcare professionals, institutions and other stakeholders. Health should never become a concern only when the body sends distress signals. By then, diseases that could have been detected early may require complicated, lengthy and expensive treatment.

Prevention begins with knowledge. Regular check-ups help people understand their health status, identify potential risks and seek professional advice before conditions become serious. Free medical camps offer valuable opportunities, particularly for low-income households and communities with limited access to healthcare. However, their benefits depend on public participation.

Unfortunately, many people visit hospitals only when pain becomes unbearable or daily activities become difficult. Some consider themselves healthy because they can eat, work and sleep normally. Yet the body does not always announce trouble with a loudspeaker. Certain diseases develop silently, making routine screening important even when people feel perfectly well.

For example, prostate disease is an important concern for men, particularly as they grow older. Prostate cancer may develop without noticeable symptoms during its early stages. Men should therefore discuss their individual risks and appropriate screening options with qualified healthcare professionals instead of relying on rumours, fear or the mistaken belief that seeking medical advice diminishes masculinity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Other conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes and certain infections, may remain undetected until complications emerge. Opportunistic infections can pose serious risks, especially to people with weakened immune systems. Neglected tropical diseases also affect vulnerable communities and may cause lasting harm when diagnosis and treatment are delayed. Appropriate testing helps identify conditions requiring attention.

Early detection does not guarantee a cure, and screening approaches differ between diseases. Nevertheless, timely diagnosis can improve treatment options, reduce complications and lower healthcare costs. Early intervention is preferable to waiting until illness becomes an emergency that strains household finances and medical facilities.

Tanzanians should seize free medical camp opportunities while continuing routine care at established health facilities. Qualified personnel must conduct screenings, protect confidentiality, communicate results and provide counselling and referrals when necessary. Organisers should clearly explain available services and follow-up arrangements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ultimately, knowing one's health status demonstrates responsibility towards oneself, one's family and society. Let us stop treating medical check-ups as punishment for being sick. Attend screening services, ask questions and follow professional advice. A few hours checking your health today may prevent months of suffering tomorrow. Your body is not a guessing game; give it the attention it deserves.