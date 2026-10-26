Tanzania Tasks REA to Ensure Electrification of All Its Hamlets By 2030

Namtumbo — The Minister for Energy, Dr Juma Homera, has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Energy Agency (REA) to ensure that the "Washa Umeme Vitongoni" (Electrify Hamlets) campaign is launched in every region of the country to ensure that all hamlets have access to electricity by 2030.

He said REA managers in each region should organise the launch of the campaign under the leadership of their respective Regional Commissioners to accelerate the implementation of electricity projects and ensure that all hamlets are connected to electricity by 2030.

Dr Homera issued the directive today, October 25, 2026, while connecting electricity to Lindi B Hamlet in Kumbara Village, Litola Ward, Namtumbo District, Ruvuma Region.

He said a total of Sh95.4 million had been spent on the project to extend electricity to the hamlet, a move aimed at improving access to electricity for rural communities.

Speaking about electricity distribution in Namtumbo District, Dr Homera said the district has a total of 424 hamlets, of which more than 300 have already been connected to electricity. Another 72 hamlets are scheduled for connection, while only 38 remain without electricity.

He stressed that the government aims to ensure that all hamlets across the country have access to electricity by 2030, with the campaign focusing on strengthening public awareness, coordination and monitoring of electricity projects at regional and district levels.