Tanzania: Genetic Tests Bring Hope After Miscarriages

Dar es Salaam — ouplesexperiencing repeated miscarriages and unsuccessful fertility treatment have new options as advances in genetic testing enable specialists to assess embryos for chromosomal abnormalities before transferring them into the womb.

The procedure, known as preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A), examines embryos created through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) to help doctors assess their chromosome composition and make informed decisions when selecting embryos for transfer.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Friday, Nu Life Fertility Centre Director, Ratheen Rawal, said the facility was adopting advances in fertility medicine to expand treatment options for couples struggling with infertility.

He said the initiative aimed to make specialised services available locally, enabling couples to explore appropriate interventions without necessarily travelling outside the region.

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According to the centre, more than 800 embryo biopsies had been conducted since the service was introduced about one and a half years ago, with more than 150 couples subsequently achieving pregnancies and carrying them to delivery.

The development comes as Tanzania continues efforts to improve maternal and child health. The government is preparing a strategic plan for 2026/27-2030/31 aimed at accelerating reductions in preventable deaths among mothers, newborns and children.

Assistant Director for Child and Adolescent Health in the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Department, Dr Felix Bundala, recently said the plan would strengthen interventions targeting maternal, newborn and under-five mortality.

Nu Life Medical Doctor, Sheila Ramadhani, said chromosomal abnormalities were among the possible causes of miscarriages during the first three months of pregnancy.

She explained that PGT-A was performed after eggs and sperm had been combined through IVF to create embryos, but before an embryo was transferred into the uterus.

"Some couples experience two or three miscarriages, while others fail to achieve pregnancy despite undergoing different fertility treatments. In some of these cases, chromosomal abnormalities may be responsible," she said.

The centre's Medical Director, Dr Madhav Hiran, said the procedure involved collecting a small number of cells from the outer layer of an embryo that had reached the blastocyst stage, usually around the fifth day of development.

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The collected cells are analysed to assess the embryo's chromosomes before specialists consider whether it is suitable for transfer.

Dr Hiran said three to four cells were taken from the trophectoderm and tested to determine whether the embryo had the expected chromosome number.

He explained that identifying embryos with the expected number of chromosomes could help guide treatment, particularly for couples with a history of repeated miscarriages or failed implantation.

PGT-A can identify certain chromosomal abnormalities associated with conditions such as Down syndrome and Turner syndrome.

However, the test does not guarantee pregnancy or a live birth, and its suitability depends on individual circumstances. Genetic testing also does not replace medical assessment of other possible causes of pregnancy loss.

Fertility specialists can help affected couples investigate the causes of repeated miscarriages and determine whether PGT-A or other treatment options are appropriate.