Namibia: Four Pupils' Sporting Dreams Cross Borders

Four pupils from Otjiwarongo Secondary School (OSS) have been selected for the 2026 FreshStop Desert Stallions High-Performance Programme, giving them an opportunity to showcase their sporting talents on an international stage.

The selected pupils are Lucia Shilongo, Belinda Khunuxas and Mansueta Malakia in netball, and Alweendo Shooya in hockey.

They are expected to travel to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, in December for an international sporting competition as part of the programme's third edition, which runs from 9-19 December.

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OSS principal Petrus Matheus congratulates the pupils, describing it as an honour to represent Namibia and a proud moment for the school.

"Wearing the national colours is an immense honour, and your hard work, discipline, and dedication have rightfully brought you to this international stage," Matheus says.

He encourages the pupils to represent their school and country with pride, demonstrate good sportsmanship and support one another throughout the competition.

"As you step onto the courts and fields, remember that you carry the proud spirit of Otjiwarongo Secondary School and the entire nation with you," he says.

Matheus says the school has confidence in the pupils' abilities and encourages them to make the most of the opportunity.

"We have absolute confidence in your talents and know you will fly our Namibian flag high," he says.

The FreshStop Desert Stallions High-Performance Programme focuses on rugby and netball development, with its 2026 season marking the third year of the initiative.

According to the programme's season launch invitation, selected players will compete internationally this year, with a tour to Victoria Falls planned for December.

For the four pupils, the upcoming trip will provide an opportunity to gain experience beyond Namibia while representing their school and country.

Their selection is a milestone for OSS and highlights the potential of young athletes when their talent, discipline and dedication open doors to new opportunities.

Malakia's parent, Joseph Malakia, says the family is proud of her achievement and wishes the team and coaches well as they prepare for the competition.

"As parents, we are very happy and proud. We wish the team and the coaches good luck with their preparations," he says.