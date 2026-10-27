South Africa: Regulation of Religion - South Africa Must Tackle Religious Abuse Without Restricting Freedom of Belief

On International Religious Freedom Day, the biggest threat facing religious freedom in SA is an institution created to protect it.

International Religious Freedom Day is observed annually on 27 October. Although the day originated in the United States with the signing of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 by then US president Bill Clinton, the human right it calls us to promote and protect remains universally and historically significant.

Religious freedom was first institutionalised as a universal human right in 1948, in the wake of World War 2, through Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance."

Since the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, several legally binding international documents, including in Africa, have recognised the right to religious freedom. Article 8 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights reads: "Freedom of conscience, the profession and free practice of religion shall be guaranteed. No one may, subject to law and order, be submitted to measures restricting the exercise of these freedoms."

Can one justify...