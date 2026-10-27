Rwanda: How New Climate-Resilient Villages Are Transforming Lives in Gakenke, Kirehe

For years, life in Muzo, Gakenke District, meant living with the threat of landslides and floods. Families on steep, erosion-prone slopes faced repeated danger, while access to basic services and economic opportunities remained limited.

Now, a new model settlement in Muzo Sector is offering vulnerable households safer homes and opportunities to rebuild their livelihoods. It is one of two climate-resilient settlements being developed in Gakenke and Kirehe districts under a project implemented by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

For Triphonie Mukarusagara, the move has brought relief after a landslide destroyed her home and forced her to rely on neighbours for shelter.

"I had borrowed money through the Ubudehe programme to repair my house, but a landslide struck and destroyed it," she recalled. "The village leader immediately told me, 'Be patient; you will be among the first people to be resettled in this village."

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She was later allocated a house, ending a difficult period in which she had to stay with other residents, some of whom had begun questioning how long she would remain with them. Two weeks after moving in, she said, beds and bedding were delivered.

"Now I can sleep peacefully," she said.

Beyond safer housing

The settlements are designed to combine disaster-resistant housing with services and activities that help residents adapt to climate change and earn a living.

Homes feature clean-energy solutions, improved sanitation and rainwater harvesting systems intended to store water for household and agricultural use, particularly during dry periods.

The approach responds to changing rainfall patterns, droughts and other weather-related risks that threaten agricultural production and household incomes in rural communities. Reliable water supplies could make it easier for families to meet domestic needs and sustain productive activities.

Other facilities include Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, livestock-rearing activities, greenhouses and agakiriro centres for crafts and small-scale production.

Greenhouse farming is expected to support crop production and more efficient water use, while livestock can provide income, food and manure for farming.

Together, these activities are intended to help households avoid relying on a single source of income when weather conditions disrupt agriculture. Their benefits will, however, depend on adequate husbandry, technical support and access to markets.

In Muzo, an agakiriro is under construction. Resident Jean Felix Iragena hopes it will open up opportunities for young people.

"Once the agakiriro is completed, we will have thousands of opportunities to improve our lives, especially for young people," he said.

The ECD centre is already making a difference for parents seeking time to work, according to resident Jeannette Ufitinema.

"We are no longer worried about leaving our children at home. Since the ECD was completed, every parent brings their children to the ECD and has time to do other income-generating activities," she said.

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Gakenke District Mayor Vestine Mukandayisenga said the model village has enabled authorities to relocate households at high risk of disasters into completed houses.

In Kirehe, plans for a settlement with 354 housing units include an Imigongo Hub, where residents will be able to sell the distinctive Rwandan art, alongside designated selling points for other businesses.

These facilities are intended to bring markets and income-generating activities closer to residents. The Imigongo Hub, in particular, is expected to offer a space for local artisans to earn from a traditional art form closely associated with Rwanda's cultural identity.

Green jobs empower young women

Construction and development of the settlements are also providing work. More than 600 people, including women and young people, are involved in activities linked to establishing the communities and their facilities.

Some young women say the earnings have enabled them to meet daily needs and invest in livestock.

Josiane Bayisenge, 20, has worked on the project for a year.

"Being given a job by this project has been beneficial to me. I have been able to buy small livestock, including pigs and sheep, and now I can solve my own problems without waiting for anyone's support," she said.

Sandrine Iradukunda, 18, said receiving a regular salary has helped her meet personal expenses while building assets.

"I receive my salary regularly, which has enabled me to buy livestock that is helping me get out of poverty," she said.

For Yvonne Uwineza, 19, financial independence also means being less vulnerable to exploitation.

"No man can deceive me and ruin my life because I can buy everything I need thanks to the job I got from the project," she said, encouraging other young women to take advantage of available work.

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Sustaining the gains

The settlements form part of REMA's LDCF3 project, an $8.8 million, six-year initiative running from 2022 to 2028.

It is being implemented with the Rwanda Housing Authority and the two districts, with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ALSO READ: Gakenke landslides demolish 26 houses, destroy crops

Beyond housing, the project seeks to strengthen residents' ability to withstand climate-related shocks through diversified incomes, better access to services and reduced pressure on natural resources.

But infrastructure alone will not guarantee lasting change. REMA says the settlements' success will depend on residents' ability to manage, maintain and use the facilities.

The project therefore includes capacity-building, technical support for farmers and entrepreneurs, market access initiatives and community participation.

For families like Mukarusagara's, the most immediate change is already tangible: a safer place to live, and a chance to plan beyond the next heavy rainfall.